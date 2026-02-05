Who Is Kim Min-ju? Kim Min-ju is a South Korean actress and former singer, recognized for her versatile performances and engaging screen presence. She effortlessly transitions between roles, captivating audiences with her nuanced portrayals. She first captured widespread attention by finishing eleventh in the reality competition show Produce 48, which led to her debut with the project girl group IZ*ONE. Her visual appeal and stage charisma quickly made her a fan favorite.

Full Name Kim Min-ju Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (164 cm) Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Korean Education School Of Performing Arts Seoul

Early Life and Education Kim Min-ju was born on February 5, 2001, in Seoul, South Korea, growing up alongside an older brother and a younger sister. Her early interest in the entertainment industry was evident through appearances in music videos. She attended the School of Performing Arts Seoul, where she majored in theater and film. Graduating in February 2020, her educational background laid a strong foundation for her subsequent acting career.

Notable Relationships Kim Min-ju’s personal life has largely remained private, with no public relationships widely reported. She has no children, and her focus remains primarily on her burgeoning acting career following her musical endeavors.