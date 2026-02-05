Kim Min-ju: Bio And Career Highlights
Kim Min-ju
February 5, 2001
Seoul, South Korea
24 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Kim Min-ju?
Kim Min-ju is a South Korean actress and former singer, recognized for her versatile performances and engaging screen presence. She effortlessly transitions between roles, captivating audiences with her nuanced portrayals.
She first captured widespread attention by finishing eleventh in the reality competition show Produce 48, which led to her debut with the project girl group IZ*ONE. Her visual appeal and stage charisma quickly made her a fan favorite.
|Full Name
|Kim Min-ju
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 5 inches (164 cm)
|Nationality
|South Korean
|Ethnicity
|Korean
|Education
|School Of Performing Arts Seoul
Early Life and Education
Kim Min-ju was born on February 5, 2001, in Seoul, South Korea, growing up alongside an older brother and a younger sister. Her early interest in the entertainment industry was evident through appearances in music videos.
She attended the School of Performing Arts Seoul, where she majored in theater and film. Graduating in February 2020, her educational background laid a strong foundation for her subsequent acting career.
Notable Relationships
Kim Min-ju’s personal life has largely remained private, with no public relationships widely reported.
She has no children, and her focus remains primarily on her burgeoning acting career following her musical endeavors.
Career Highlights
Kim Min-ju achieved significant recognition by securing a spot in the project girl group IZ*ONE through the survival show Produce 48. The group debuted with the successful EP Color*IZ in October 2018, leading to a prolific three-year musical career with multiple albums and singles.
After IZ*ONE’s disbandment, she transitioned to acting, earning critical acclaim for her role in the historical drama The Forbidden Marriage. This performance garnered her the Best New Actress Award at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards.
