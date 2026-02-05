Who Is Jisung? Park Ji-sung is a South Korean rapper and dancer recognized for his powerful stage presence and youthful charisma within the K-pop group NCT. His distinctive blend of strong performance skills and an endearing personality has captivated global fans. He first garnered widespread attention with his debut as a member of NCT Dream in 2016, through their vibrant debut single “Chewing Gum”. This launched his career into the public eye, quickly establishing him as a key figure in the unit’s success.

Full Name Park Ji-sung Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Single Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Korean Education Mia Elementary School, Gireum Middle School, High School Graduation Equivalency Examination Siblings Older brother

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Seoul, South Korea, Park Ji-sung discovered his passion for dance at a young age, actively participating in the Nam Hyun-Joon and Kids dance crew. His family, including an older brother, supported his early artistic pursuits. He attended Mia Elementary School and Gireum Middle School before earning his High School Graduation Equivalency Examination. This educational path allowed him to balance his academic development with an burgeoning career in entertainment.

Notable Relationships Park Ji-sung maintains a private personal life, and no high-profile relationships have been publicly confirmed or widely reported. He keeps details of his romantic endeavors discreet. Currently, Jisung has no publicly known partner or children. His focus remains on his burgeoning music career with NCT.

Career Highlights Park Ji-sung achieved his breakthrough with the official debut of NCT Dream in August 2016, launching with the energetic single “Chewing Gum”. This marked a pivotal moment, introducing his dynamic dance and vocal talents to a global audience. The group’s albums, like ISTJ, have consistently topped charts, securing multiple awards. His exceptional dance prowess was further showcased during his appearance on the dance survival program Dancing High, where he demonstrated unique style and technique. This solidified his reputation as a formidable dancer within the industry.