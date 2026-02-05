Who Is Patrick Roberts? Patrick John Joseph Roberts is an English professional footballer, renowned for his exceptional dribbling ability and versatility as an attacking winger. He has consistently impressed with his close ball control and knack for creating decisive moments on the pitch. Roberts first gained widespread recognition for his pivotal role in England’s triumph at the 2014 European Under-17 Championship. This breakthrough performance solidified his reputation as a bright prospect, attracting significant interest from top clubs.

Full Name Patrick John Joseph Roberts Gender Male Height 5 feet 6 inches (167 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $5.07 million Nationality English Education Wimbledon College Father Neil Roberts Mother Louise Roberts Siblings Adam Roberts, Jessica Roberts

Early Life and Education Growing up in Kingston upon Thames, England, Patrick Roberts cultivated an early passion for football. His parents, Louise and Neil Roberts, both originally from Merseyside, supported his burgeoning talent from a young age. Roberts attended Wimbledon College and later progressed through Fulham’s esteemed academy, joining at just 13 years old. His dedication within the youth ranks showcased his potential, laying a clear path toward his professional career.

Notable Relationships Patrick Roberts has largely maintained a private personal life, with details of his romantic relationships not widely publicized. He has not publicly confirmed any partners. Roberts has no publicly reported children. He continues to keep his personal life discreet, focusing on his professional football commitments.