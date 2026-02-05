Who Is Stina Blackstenius? Emma Stina Blackstenius is a Swedish professional footballer, widely celebrated for her potent goal-scoring ability and tireless work rate as a forward. Her decisive finishing and composed presence in critical moments make her a formidable presence on the field. Blackstenius first captured widespread attention by scoring the late winning goal in the 2025 UEFA Women’s Champions League final for Arsenal, securing a historic victory against Barcelona. This crucial strike against a top opponent enhanced her growing reputation as a big-game player.

Full Name Emma Stina Blackstenius Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $5 million Nationality Swedish Ethnicity White Education Kungshögaskolan in Mjölby Father Magnus Blackstenius Mother Lena Wiberg Siblings Oscar Blackstenius, Nina Koppang

Early Life and Education Family life in Vadstena, Sweden, saw Stina Blackstenius’s father, Magnus, coach local football, instilling early discipline and a passion for the sport. Her mother, Lena Wiberg, was a constant supporter, cheering her from the sidelines. She also juggled football with handball, excelling in both competitively until 2013, before choosing football. Blackstenius later studied economics at Kungshögaskolan in Mjölby, balancing academics with her blossoming athletic career.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has not marked Stina Blackstenius’s public life, as she has maintained a private approach to relationships. There are no public records of her past partnerships or current romantic involvement. Blackstenius has no children, and she has not publicly confirmed any current partner. She remains focused on her professional football career.