Stina Blackstenius: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Stina Blackstenius
February 5, 1996
Vadstena, Sweden
29 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Stina Blackstenius?
Emma Stina Blackstenius is a Swedish professional footballer, widely celebrated for her potent goal-scoring ability and tireless work rate as a forward. Her decisive finishing and composed presence in critical moments make her a formidable presence on the field.
Blackstenius first captured widespread attention by scoring the late winning goal in the 2025 UEFA Women’s Champions League final for Arsenal, securing a historic victory against Barcelona. This crucial strike against a top opponent enhanced her growing reputation as a big-game player.
|Full Name
|Emma Stina Blackstenius
|Gender
|Female
|Height
|5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$5 million
|Nationality
|Swedish
|Ethnicity
|White
|Education
|Kungshögaskolan in Mjölby
|Father
|Magnus Blackstenius
|Mother
|Lena Wiberg
|Siblings
|Oscar Blackstenius, Nina Koppang
Early Life and Education
Family life in Vadstena, Sweden, saw Stina Blackstenius’s father, Magnus, coach local football, instilling early discipline and a passion for the sport. Her mother, Lena Wiberg, was a constant supporter, cheering her from the sidelines.
She also juggled football with handball, excelling in both competitively until 2013, before choosing football. Blackstenius later studied economics at Kungshögaskolan in Mjölby, balancing academics with her blossoming athletic career.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has not marked Stina Blackstenius’s public life, as she has maintained a private approach to relationships. There are no public records of her past partnerships or current romantic involvement.
Blackstenius has no children, and she has not publicly confirmed any current partner. She remains focused on her professional football career.
Career Highlights
Stina Blackstenius’s career is highlighted by her decisive goal in the 2025 UEFA Women’s Champions League final for Arsenal, securing a monumental victory for the club. She also netted the winner against Chelsea in the 2024 League Cup final, showcasing her clutch scoring ability.
Beyond club success, Blackstenius has been a consistent force for the Sweden national team, earning over 100 caps. She contributed significantly to Sweden securing silver medals at both the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
