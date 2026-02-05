Who Is Jeremy Sumpter? Jeremy Robert Myron Sumpter is an American actor known for captivating performances across film and television. His youthful charm often contrasts with the dramatic intensity he brings to diverse characters. He first gained widespread attention in the 2003 Peter Pan film, portraying the iconic titular character. His energetic portrayal earned critical praise and launched him into the global spotlight.

Full Name Jeremy Robert Myron Sumpter Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Married Elizabeth Treadway Net Worth $500,000 Nationality American Ethnicity English, German, Scots-Irish, French Father Gary Sumpter Mother Sandy Sumpter Siblings Jessica Sumpter, Travis Sumpter, Jennifer Sumpter Kids Lucy Snow Sumpter

Early Life and Education Jeremy Sumpter was born in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, but his family soon relocated to Mount Sterling, Kentucky. His parents, Gary and Sandy Sumpter, supported his early creative interests. By age six, he was the youngest child accepted into Kentucky’s Gifted Arts program, where he explored performing arts. He later won Pre-Teen Male Model of the Year at age eleven.

Notable Relationships A string of public relationships has marked Jeremy Sumpter’s personal life. He was previously engaged to Lauren Pacheco, and earlier dated his Peter Pan co-star Rachel Hurd-Wood. Sumpter married Elizabeth Treadway on October 1, 2022, in Tennessee. The couple welcomed their daughter, Lucy Snow Sumpter, in April 2023.

Career Highlights Jeremy Sumpter’s breakthrough came with the 2003 Peter Pan film, where he starred in the title role. His portrayal earned him a Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor. He later gained recognition for his recurring role as J.D. McCoy in the acclaimed NBC television series Friday Night Lights. Sumpter also appeared in the disaster film Into the Storm.