Who Is Stefan de Vrij? Stefan de Vrij is a Dutch professional footballer, widely regarded for his composed defending and tactical intelligence as a central defender. He consistently anchors the backline for both his club and the Netherlands national team. His breakout moment came at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, where his strong performances helped the Netherlands secure a third-place finish. During the tournament, de Vrij notably scored his first international goal against Spain.

Full Name Stefan de Vrij Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (189 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $64.85 million Nationality Dutch Education VV Spirit, Feyenoord Academy Father Jan de Vrij Siblings Niels de Vrij, Eric de Vrij Kids Nolan

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Ouderkerk aan den IJssel, Stefan de Vrij is the youngest son of Jan de Vrij, who played for local club VV Spirit where Stefan also began his football journey. He joined Feyenoord’s academy at age ten, originally playing as a midfielder before coaches transitioned him to a defender, a position that perfectly suited his emerging skills and game reading ability.

Notable Relationships Currently, Stefan de Vrij is married to Doina Turcanu, a Moldovan woman whom he began dating in 2017 when he was playing in Rome. They tied the knot in May 2024. De Vrij and Turcanu share one son named Nolan.