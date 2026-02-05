Neymar: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Neymar
February 5, 1992
Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil
34 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Neymar?
Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior is a Brazilian professional footballer, celebrated for his exceptional dribbling skills and creative playmaking. His dynamic style often defines matches and consistently places him among the sport’s elite players.
He first gained global attention with Santos FC, making his professional debut at age 17. His electrifying performances quickly secured two Campeonato Paulista championships and the 2011 Copa Libertadores, marking a significant early career triumph.
|Full Name
|Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 9 inches (175 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$350 million
|Nationality
|Brazilian
|Education
|Portuguesa Santista, Santos Youth Academy
|Father
|Neymar Santos Sr.
|Mother
|Nadine Gonçalves Santos
|Siblings
|Rafaella Santos
|Kids
|Davi Lucca, Mavie, Helena
Early Life and Education
Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior spent his formative years in Mogi das Cruzes, São Paulo, where his natural talent for football blossomed. His father, Neymar Santos Sr., a former footballer himself, became a pivotal advisor and guided his son’s burgeoning career.
He honed his skills playing futsal and street football before joining the Portuguesa Santista youth side and later the Santos Youth Academy at eleven years old, laying the groundwork for his professional journey.
Notable Relationships
Neymar has been in several high-profile relationships throughout his career, including an on-again, off-again romance with Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine between 2013 and 2018. He was also in a relationship with Bruna Biancardi for two years.
He is a father to three children: his son, Davi Lucca, with Carolina Dantas; his daughter, Mavie, with Bruna Biancardi; and his daughter, Helena, with Amanda Kimberlly.
Career Highlights
Neymar’s football career is highlighted by prolific goal-scoring and numerous titles across elite clubs. He currently holds the record for becoming Brazil’s all-time top goalscorer.
His time with FC Barcelona from 2013 to 2017 saw him win the treble in the 2014–2015 season, including La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League. He later joined Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record transfer in 2017, where he secured multiple French league titles.
Beyond club success, Neymar won the FIFA Puskás Award in 2011, led Brazil to a FIFA Confederations Cup title with the Golden Ball award in 2013, and captained the national team to an Olympic gold medal in 2016.
Signature Quote
“I do not play football to win the Ballon d’Or. I play football to be happy, because I love it and want to play football.”
