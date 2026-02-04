Happy birthday to Kyla Kenedy , Malik Monk , and MJ Lenderman ! February 4 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor Kyla Kenedy, 23 With a compelling screen presence, American actress Kyla Kenedy has captivated audiences since her early roles. She is best known for her impactful performances as Mika Samuels on The Walking Dead and Dylan DiMeo in Speechless. Kenedy’s dedication to her craft is consistently evident.



Little-known fact: Kyla Kenedy notably became an ordained minister in August 2021.

#2 Basketball Player Malik Monk, 28 An American professional basketball player renowned for his electrifying scoring, Malik Monk celebrates his birthday on February 4. He rose to prominence with the Kentucky Wildcats, earning Consensus Second-Team All-American honors. His NBA career includes stints with the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, and currently the Sacramento Kings.



Little-known fact: His first name, Malik, is Arabic for "King," which is fitting for his current team, the Sacramento Kings.

#3 Singer and Songwriter Mj Lenderman, 27 An American singer-songwriter, MJ Lenderman rose to prominence with his distinctive blend of indie rock and alternative country. Mark Jacob Lenderman is best known for his critically acclaimed 2022 album Boat Songs and his integral role as a guitarist in the band Wednesday. His thoughtful lyrics and raw guitar work have captivated audiences.



Little-known fact: An early musical spark for MJ Lenderman was playing the video game Guitar Hero, which led him to pick up a real guitar by age ten.

#4 Footballer Maximilian Wöber, 28 Respected for his defensive prowess, Austrian professional footballer Maximilian Wöber has showcased his talent across European leagues. He is best known for winning multiple Austrian Bundesliga titles with Red Bull Salzburg and representing his nation internationally. Wöber joined German Bundesliga club Werder Bremen on loan in 2025.



Little-known fact: Maximilian Wöber scored an own goal for Austria in their opening match against France at UEFA Euro 2024.

#5 Gymnast and Singer Carly Patterson, 38 An American artistic gymnast, Carly Patterson became a household name with her historic performance at the 2004 Athens Olympics. She captured the All-Around gold medal, the first for a US woman in a non-boycotted Olympic Games. Patterson later embarked on careers as a singer-songwriter and motivational speaker.



Little-known fact: Carly Patterson's signature balance beam dismount, an Arabian double front, was officially named the "Patterson" after her performance at the 2003 World Championships.

#6 Politician Rebecca White, 43

#7 Cricketer Mahmudullah Riyad, 40 An influential Bangladeshi cricketer, Mahmudullah Riyad rose to prominence with his historic consecutive centuries in the 2015 ICC World Cup. He is celebrated for his all-round capabilities as a middle-order batsman and off-spin bowler. Mahmudullah has contributed significantly to his national team's success in various formats.



Little-known fact: Mahmudullah Riyad initially began his cricketing career primarily as a bowler before developing into a formidable batsman.

#8 Tennis Player Lucie Šafářová, 39 Renowned for her powerful left-handed game, Czech professional tennis player Lucie Šafářová achieved a career-high world No. 5 in singles and world No. 1 in doubles. She secured five Grand Slam doubles titles and notably reached the 2015 French Open singles final.



Little-known fact: Lucie Šafářová enjoys exploring hidden coffee shops when traveling the world.

#9 Racing Driver Maximilian Götz, 40 Renowned for his strategic driving, German racing driver Maximilian Götz rose to prominence after winning the DTM Championship in 2021. He previously secured the Formula BMW ADAC title in 2003.



Beyond the track, Götz is known for his dedication and family-oriented mindset.



Little-known fact: Before his DTM triumph, Maximilian Götz secured a significant victory at the 2013 24 Hours of Spa endurance race.

#10 Footballer Mohamed Sherif, 30 Dynamic Egyptian footballer Mohamed Sherif emerged as a prolific striker for Al Ahly and the national team. He is renowned for his exceptional goal-scoring ability, notably as the top scorer in the 2020–21 CAF Champions League.



Little-known fact: Few fans realize he achieved top goalscorer status in two major competitions in the same season.