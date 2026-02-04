Mahmudullah Riyad: Bio And Career Highlights
Mahmudullah Riyad
February 4, 1986
Mymensingh, Bangladesh
40 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Mahmudullah Riyad?
Mohammad Mahmudullah Riyad is a Bangladeshi cricketer, celebrated for his versatile all-rounder skills. He has been a pivotal middle-order batsman and a reliable off-spin bowler for the national team. Mahmudullah consistently performs under pressure, earning him widespread acclaim.
His breakout moment arrived during the 2015 ICC World Cup when he scored two consecutive centuries. This historic feat established him as the first Bangladeshi player to achieve a World Cup hundred.
|Full Name
|Mohammad Mahmudullah Riyad
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 0 inches (183 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married
|Net Worth
|$5 million
|Nationality
|Bangladeshi
|Education
|American International University-Bangladesh
|Kids
|Raeed, Mayed
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, Mohammad Mahmudullah Riyad developed an early passion for cricket. He began his journey in the sport by playing for the Dhaka Division at age-group levels, quickly showcasing his natural talent.
He later pursued higher education, earning his Master of Business Administration degree from American International University-Bangladesh in 2023.
Notable Relationships
Mohammad Mahmudullah Riyad married Jannatul Kawsar Mishti on June 25, 2011; she is also the younger sister of fellow cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim’s wife.
The couple shares two sons, Raeed and Mayed, and maintains a largely private family life.
Career Highlights
Mohammad Mahmudullah Riyad cemented his place in cricket history by becoming the first Bangladeshi player to score a World Cup century, a feat he achieved twice in the 2015 tournament. His impactful batting and useful off-spin bowling have contributed to over 10,000 runs and 150 wickets in international cricket.
Beyond his on-field performance, Mahmudullah has secured various endorsement deals, partnering with brands like HeidelbergCement Bangladesh Limited and Raw Nation. He is recognized for his leadership and ability to finish close games.
To date, he has accumulated numerous individual records, including an impressive eight-wicket haul on his Test debut, underscoring his versatile talent in all formats.
