Who Is Mahmudullah Riyad? Mohammad Mahmudullah Riyad is a Bangladeshi cricketer, celebrated for his versatile all-rounder skills. He has been a pivotal middle-order batsman and a reliable off-spin bowler for the national team. Mahmudullah consistently performs under pressure, earning him widespread acclaim. His breakout moment arrived during the 2015 ICC World Cup when he scored two consecutive centuries. This historic feat established him as the first Bangladeshi player to achieve a World Cup hundred.

Full Name Mohammad Mahmudullah Riyad Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5 million Nationality Bangladeshi Education American International University-Bangladesh Kids Raeed, Mayed

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, Mohammad Mahmudullah Riyad developed an early passion for cricket. He began his journey in the sport by playing for the Dhaka Division at age-group levels, quickly showcasing his natural talent. He later pursued higher education, earning his Master of Business Administration degree from American International University-Bangladesh in 2023.

Notable Relationships Mohammad Mahmudullah Riyad married Jannatul Kawsar Mishti on June 25, 2011; she is also the younger sister of fellow cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim’s wife. The couple shares two sons, Raeed and Mayed, and maintains a largely private family life.