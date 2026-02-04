Who Is Carly Patterson? Carly Rae Patterson is an American former artistic gymnast and a pivotal figure in her sport’s history. Her powerful routines and calm competitive spirit set new benchmarks for excellence. Her defining moment came at the 2004 Athens Olympics when she secured the All-Around gold medal, the first for an American woman in a non-boycotted Games. This iconic victory solidified her legacy and inspired a generation of gymnasts.

Full Name Carly Rae Patterson Gender Female Height 5 feet 0 inches (152 cm) Relationship Status Married to Mark Caldwell Net Worth $1.5 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Spring Creek Academy, Collin County Community College Father Ricky Patterson Mother Natalie Patterson Siblings Jordan Patterson Kids Graham Mitchell Caldwell, Emmaline Rae Caldwell, Pearson Philip Caldwell

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Carly Patterson first discovered gymnastics at a cousin’s birthday party, quickly showing a natural aptitude for the demanding sport. Her parents, Ricky and Natalie, supported her burgeoning talent, with her father serving as a district sales manager and her mother as a registered nurse. She later trained at the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy in Plano, Texas, under coaches Evgeny Marchenko and Natasha Boyarskaya. Patterson balanced intense training with her studies, eventually graduating from Spring Creek Academy in 2006 and attending Collin County Community College.

Notable Relationships Carly Patterson is married to strategy consultant Mark Caldwell, with whom she tied the knot on November 3, 2012, in Dallas, Texas. Together, the couple shares three children: sons Graham Mitchell Caldwell and Pearson Philip Caldwell, and daughter Emmaline Rae Caldwell.

Career Highlights Carly Patterson’s gymnastics career is highlighted by her extraordinary achievements on the international stage, notably becoming the 2004 Olympic All-Around Gold Medalist. This historic win marked her as the first American woman to claim this title at a fully attended Olympic Games. Beyond her Olympic success, Patterson secured a team gold medal at the 2003 World Championships, alongside a silver medal in the all-around competition. After retiring from gymnastics due to injury, she transitioned into music, releasing the album “Back To The Beginning” and pursuing a career in motivational speaking. Her influential career also includes being inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame and the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame.