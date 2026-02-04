Who Is Maximilian Wöber? Maximilian Wöber is an Austrian professional footballer, recognized for his robust defending and versatility as a center-back or left-back. He has built a career across top European leagues, known for his consistent performances on the field. He first gained international attention with his debut for the Austria national team in 2017, quickly establishing himself as a key defensive presence. His strategic play has made him a valued asset for club and country.

Full Name Maximilian Wöber Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Net Worth $3.3 million Nationality Austrian Education Rapid Wien

Early Life and Education Born in Vienna, Austria, Maximilian Wöber began his football journey within the youth ranks of Rapid Wien. This early immersion in professional training laid the groundwork for his defensive skills and understanding of the game. His formative years at Rapid Wien’s academy provided a comprehensive football education, shaping him into the skilled player he is today. He developed his tactical awareness and physical prowess during this crucial period.

Notable Relationships Maximilian Wöber maintains a private personal life, with no widely reported romantic relationships. His focus appears to remain centered on his professional football career and commitments. As of public record, Wöber has not openly discussed any partners or children. He continues to keep his personal affairs out of the media spotlight.

Career Highlights In the realm of club football, Maximilian Wöber achieved significant success with Red Bull Salzburg, securing multiple Austrian Bundesliga titles. He also lifted the Eredivisie trophy during his time with Ajax. Beyond club achievements, Wöber has represented Austria on the international stage, participating in major tournaments like UEFA Euro 2024. His move to Red Bull Salzburg made him the most expensive player in Austrian Bundesliga history. His trophy cabinet also includes several Austrian Cups with Red Bull Salzburg and the KNVB Cup with Ajax, cementing his status as a decorated defender.