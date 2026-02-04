Who Is Mohamed Sherif? Mohamed Sherif is an Egyptian professional footballer, celebrated for his exceptional goal-scoring prowess and dynamic attacking play. He has consistently showcased his talent as a formidable striker in various domestic and international competitions. His breakout moment came in the 2020–21 season, where he earned widespread recognition by becoming the top goalscorer in both the CAF Champions League and the Egyptian Premier League. These achievements solidified his reputation as a prolific forward.

Full Name Mohamed Sherif Mohamed Ragaei Bakr Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (186 cm) Nationality Egyptian Education Wadi Degla

Early Life and Education Born in Cairo, Egypt, Mohamed Sherif developed an early passion for football, spending his youth career honing his skills at Wadi Degla, where he laid the foundation for his future professional success; details about his formal education beyond this period are not publicly available.

Notable Relationships Information regarding Mohamed Sherif’s relationships and family life is not widely publicized. He maintains a private personal life, with no notable public relationships or children confirmed. He has consistently kept his personal life out of the public eye, and official reports do not confirm any current or past marriages or children.