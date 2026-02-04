Who Is Malik Monk? Malik Ahmad Monk is an American professional basketball player, recognized for his explosive scoring ability and dynamic athleticism on the court. His ability to impact games from the bench makes him a valuable asset to any team. Monk’s breakout moment arrived during his freshman year at the University of Kentucky, where he earned Consensus Second-Team All-American honors in 2017. His electrifying 47-point performance against North Carolina cemented his status as a top prospect, leading to his selection in the 2017 NBA Draft.

Full Name Malik Ahmad Monk Gender Male Height 6 feet 3 inches (191 cm) Relationship Status Dating Iggy Azalea Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Education East Poinsett County High School, Bentonville High School, Kentucky Father Michael Scales Mother Jackie Monk Siblings Marcus Monk Kids Makaijah Monk

Early Life and Education Born on February 4, 1998, in Jonesboro, Arkansas, Malik Monk grew up in an athletic family; his father, Michael Scales, coached him in youth basketball, and his older brother, Marcus Monk, played both football and basketball at the collegiate level. His mother, Jackie Monk, worked as a teacher’s aide. Monk attended East Poinsett County High School for his freshman year before transferring to Bentonville High School. He later committed to the University of Kentucky, where he played one season of college basketball.

Notable Relationships Currently linked to recording artist Iggy Azalea, Malik Monk’s romantic life has drawn media interest in recent years. While the two have been seen together, their relationship details remain largely private. Monk is a father to Makaijah Monk, his first child. He and his partner welcomed their child, and he has spoken publicly about the impact of fatherhood.

Career Highlights Malik Monk’s career in professional basketball has been marked by his explosive offensive talent as a shooting guard. He earned Consensus Second-Team All-American honors during his single season at Kentucky, also receiving the prestigious Jerry West Award in 2017. Beyond his collegiate accolades, Monk secured a four-year, $78 million contract extension with the Sacramento Kings in 2024, demonstrating his increased value and consistent performance in the NBA. He also achieved a career-high of 15.4 points and 5.1 assists per game in the 2023-24 season.