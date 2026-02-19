Happy birthday to Millie Bobby Brown , Benicio del Toro , and Jeff Daniels ! February 19 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 English Actress, Model and Producer Millie Bobby Brown, 22 Renowned for her intuitive performances, British actress Millie Bobby Brown rose to prominence as Eleven in the Netflix hit Stranger Things. Brown also produces and stars in the popular Enola Holmes film franchise. She is recognized for her advocacy as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.



Little-known fact: Millie Bobby Brown was born with partial hearing loss in one ear, which gradually led to complete hearing loss in that ear.

RELATED:

#2 Puerto Rican Actor, Director, and Producer Benicio Del Toro, 59 Grit and a unique acting style have made Benicio del Toro, a Puerto Rican actor and producer, a celebrated presence on screen. He is best known for his Academy Award-winning role in Traffic and his portrayal of Che Guevara, earning him the Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival.



Little-known fact: Benicio del Toro was the youngest actor ever to play a Bond henchman, making his debut in Licence to Kill at age 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 American Actor and Playwright Jeff Daniels, 71 Versatility and grounded performances define American actor Jeff Daniels, who has captivated audiences on stage, film, and television. Daniels earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for his work in The Newsroom and founded the acclaimed Purple Rose Theatre Company in Michigan. He is also a respected playwright and folk musician.



Little-known fact: He founded The Purple Rose Theatre Company in his hometown, naming it after his film The Purple Rose of Cairo.

#4 American Singer-Songwriter and Producer Smokey Robinson, 86 With a career spanning over six decades, American singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson is revered as a pioneer of the Motown sound. He led The Miracles to numerous hits, penned chart-toppers for other artists, and served as Motown Records' Vice President. Robinson's enduring influence earned him induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.



Little-known fact: His uncle nicknamed him "Smokey Joe" because of his childhood love for cowboy movies, dropping the "Joe" as he grew older.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 American Singer and Songwriter Chappell Roan, 28 Known for her vibrant pop sound and theatrical stage persona, American singer-songwriter Chappell Roan has carved a unique space in contemporary music. Her breakout album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, brought her widespread acclaim. Roan further cemented her status by winning a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2025.



Little-known fact: Before fully embracing her Chappell Roan persona, she auditioned for America's Got Talent at age 14 without success.

#6 American Actress and Singer Victoria Justice, 33 Known for her vibrant acting and musical talent, Victoria Justice is an American actress and singer who rose to prominence on Nickelodeon. She gained widespread recognition starring in the series Zoey 101 and later leading the popular show Victorious. Justice continues to engage audiences across film and music projects.



Little-known fact: Victoria Justice initially harbored aspirations of becoming a marine biologist, showcasing an early love for the ocean.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 American Author and Illustrator Jeff Kinney, 55 American author and illustrator Jeffrey Patrick Kinney rose to international fame with his beloved Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series. His work has sold over 300 million copies globally and inspired multiple film adaptations. Kinney also created the popular children's website Poptropica.



Little-known fact: Before becoming a bestselling author, Jeff Kinney originally aspired to be a syndicated newspaper cartoonist.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 American Actor David Mazouz, 25 An American actor known for nuanced dramatic roles, David Mazouz first gained prominence as young Bruce Wayne. He anchored the Fox series Gotham for five seasons, showcasing the character's journey. Beyond his iconic television work, Mazouz also starred in the series Touch.



Little-known fact: His birthday, February 19, is also Batman’s birthday in the comics.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 American Actress Bellamy Young, 56 American actress, producer, and singer Bellamy Young rose to prominence playing First Lady Mellie Grant in the hit series Scandal. She earned a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress and released her debut album.



Little-known fact: She initially majored in physics at Yale University before switching to English and theater.

#10 English Guitarist and Songwriter Tony Iommi, 78 Celebrated for his iconic riffs, British guitarist and songwriter Tony Iommi profoundly shaped the sound of heavy metal music. He co-founded Black Sabbath, pioneering a darker, heavier tone that continues to influence generations of musicians.



Little-known fact: Before committing to guitar, Tony Iommi was a skilled martial artist and almost pursued a career as a nightclub bouncer.

ADVERTISEMENT