Who Is Millie Bobby Brown? Millie Bobby Brown is a British actress and producer recognized for her intuitive performances. Her expressive range and poised screen presence define her work. She first gained widespread attention as Eleven in the Netflix series Stranger Things, a role that brought her global recognition. Her compelling portrayal quickly made the character a fan favorite.

Full Name Millie Bobby Brown Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $14 million Nationality British Education Homeschooled, Purdue University Father Robert Brown Mother Kelly Brown Siblings Paige Brown, Charlie Brown, Ava Brown

Early Life and Education Growing up in a close-knit British family, Millie Bobby Brown was born in Marbella, Spain, as the third of four children to Robert and Kelly Brown. Her parents nurtured her early interest in performing arts from a young age. The family relocated several times, including to Bournemouth, England, and later Orlando, Florida, before moving to Los Angeles. Brown was largely homeschooled to accommodate her acting career and later enrolled in an online program at Purdue University, studying human services.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown’s relationships have drawn public interest. The couple exchanged vows in May 2024. Brown and Bongiovi announced in August 2025 that they adopted a baby girl, expanding their family. Her Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp is the child’s godfather.

Career Highlights Millie Bobby Brown’s breakthrough performance as Eleven in the Netflix series Stranger Things earned her two Primetime Emmy Award nominations. Her compelling portrayal captivated global audiences. She later launched Florence by Mills, a successful beauty brand aimed at Gen Z, demonstrating her entrepreneurial spirit. Brown also produced and starred in the Enola Holmes film series. To date, she has collected multiple awards, including Saturn Awards and MTV Movie & TV Awards, cementing her as a significant talent in contemporary cinema.