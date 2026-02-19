Who Is Tony Iommi? Tony Iommi is an English guitarist and songwriter, revered for his monumental influence on heavy metal music. His distinctive playing style has defined the genre for decades. His innovative approach arose from a factory accident, which spurred him to detune his guitar and create a uniquely dark sound. This innovation cemented Black Sabbath’s pioneering status.

Full Name Tony Iommi Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $140 million Nationality British Ethnicity Italian Education Birchfield Road School Father Anthony Frank Iommi Mother Sylvia Maria Valenti Kids Toni-Marie Iommi

Early Life and Education Born in Birmingham, England, Anthony Frank Iommi Jr. grew up in a Catholic household with parents of Italian descent. His mother ran a local shop, and his father worked as a carpenter. He attended Birchfield Road School, where he notably crossed paths with future bandmate Ozzy Osbourne. Iommi’s initial musical interest was drumming, though he later gravitated toward guitar.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Maria Sjöholm since 2005, Tony Iommi was previously wed to Susan Snowden, Melinda Diaz, and Valery Iommi. Iommi shares a daughter, Toni-Marie Iommi, with his former wife Melinda Diaz, with whom he regained custody when Toni-Marie was twelve years old.

Career Highlights As a pioneering English guitarist, Tony Iommi co-founded Black Sabbath, forging the distinctive heavy metal genre. Their early albums, including Black Sabbath and Paranoid, sold millions globally and defined a new sound. Beyond the band, Iommi released acclaimed solo albums such as Iommi and Fused, expanding his creative reach. He also formed Heaven & Hell with former Sabbath bandmates. Iommi’s profound impact earned him induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and recognition as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, cementing his legacy in music history.