Who Is Victoria Justice? Victoria Dawn Justice is an American actress and singer, recognized for her engaging screen presence and versatile performances across various genres. She consistently delivers dynamic portrayals that resonate with global audiences. Her breakout moment came starring as Tori Vega in the Nickelodeon series Victorious, which captivated millions and launched her into teen idol status. Justice quickly became a household name during the show’s successful four-season run.

Full Name Victoria Dawn Justice Gender Female Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed (English, German, Irish, and Puerto Rican) Education Cleveland High School, Millikan Performing Arts Academy Father Zack Justice Mother Serene Reed Siblings Madison Grace Reed

Early Life and Education Family ties led Victoria Justice to acting at a young age, with her parents Serene Reed and Zack Justice supporting her early ambitions. Her mother, of Puerto Rican descent, and father, of English, German, and Irish ancestry, fostered her creative path. Justice attended Cleveland High School and was accepted into the musical theater program at Millikan Performing Arts Academy in Los Angeles. She balanced her studies with acting, eventually completing her diploma through a home school program while filming Victorious.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of public relationships has marked Victoria Justice’s past, including ties to actors Pierson Fode and Reeve Carney. She also previously dated Ryan Rottman. Justice remains single and is not publicly linked to anyone, maintaining a private life regarding her current relationships.

Career Highlights Victoria Justice’s career took flight with her starring role as Lola Martinez in the Nickelodeon series Zoey 101, which paved the way for her future successes. She later anchored Victorious, a hit musical sitcom that showcased her acting and singing talents to a wide audience. Beyond her television work, Justice has ventured into film, appearing in romantic comedies like The First Time and A Perfect Pairing. She also actively supports causes such as the United Nations Foundation’s Girl Up campaign, demonstrating her commitment to philanthropy.