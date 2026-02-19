Who Is Jeff Kinney? Jeffrey Patrick Kinney is an American author and illustrator, widely recognized for his unique, humorous children’s books. His distinctive style combines engaging text with simple, cartoonish drawings. He rose to international prominence with his Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, first launched as an online comic in 2004. The books swiftly became global bestsellers, resonating with millions of young readers.

Full Name Jeffrey Patrick Kinney Gender Male Relationship Status Married Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American Education University of Maryland, College Park Kids Will Kinney, Grant Kinney

Early Life and Education Growing up in Fort Washington, Maryland, Jeff Kinney was encouraged by his family to explore creative interests, fostering an early love for drawing and storytelling. His mother was an educator, and his father worked for the federal government. He attended Potomac Landing Elementary School and later Bishop McNamara High School, ultimately graduating from the University of Maryland, College Park. While in college, Kinney created a popular comic strip called “Igdoof” for the student newspaper.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc has marked the personal life of Jeffrey Patrick Kinney, who married Julie Kinney on December 14, 2003. Their relationship has remained a steady presence throughout his rise to literary fame. The couple shares two sons, Will Kinney and Grant Kinney, with whom they reside in Plainville, Massachusetts.

Career Highlights Jeffrey Patrick Kinney’s flagship work, the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, has sold over 300 million copies worldwide and remains a fixture on bestseller lists. The illustrated novels have also inspired a successful film franchise. Beyond publishing, Kinney co-founded and owns “An Unlikely Story,” an independent bookstore and cafe in Plainville, Massachusetts. He is also the creator of Poptropica, a highly popular child-oriented website with themed islands.