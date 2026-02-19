Who Is Benicio del Toro? Benicio del Toro is a Puerto Rican actor known for intense, versatile performances that often reveal complex character depths. He has garnered widespread critical acclaim throughout his distinguished career. Del Toro’s breakout moment arrived with his role in the 2000 film Traffic, earning him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor and solidifying his place in Hollywood. This recognition launched him into more prominent and challenging cinematic endeavors.

Full Name Benicio Monserrate Rafael del Toro Sánchez Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $45 million Nationality Puerto Rican Education University of California, San Diego, Circle in the Square Theatre School, Stella Adler Studio of Acting, Mercersburg Academy, Academia del Perpetuo Socorro Father Gustavo Adolfo del Toro Bermúdez Mother Fausta Genoveva Sánchez Rivera Siblings Gustavo Kids Delilah Genoveva Stewart del Toro

Early Life and Education Born in Santurce, San Juan, Puerto Rico, Benicio del Toro grew up with parents who were both lawyers; his mother tragically passed away when he was nine years old. This early loss significantly shaped his perspective. At age 15, del Toro relocated to Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, for high school before enrolling at the University of California, San Diego, to study business, where an elective drama class sparked his passion for acting and changed his academic path.

Notable Relationships Benicio del Toro’s romantic history includes notable ties to actresses Valeria Golino, Chiara Mastroianni, and Alicia Silverstone during earlier periods of his career. He has consistently maintained a private stance regarding his personal life. Del Toro is the father of daughter Delilah Genoveva Stewart del Toro, born in 2011, with Kimberly Stewart, though they were not in a relationship at the time. He is currently reported to be single.

Career Highlights Benicio del Toro’s career is marked by powerful roles in critically acclaimed films, including his Academy Award-winning performance in Traffic and the titular role in the epic Che, for which he earned Best Actor at Cannes. He consistently delivers compelling performances across genres. Beyond his dramatic work, del Toro expanded his reach into major film franchises, portraying the Collector in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DJ in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. He also champions environmental causes, notably with “Yo Limpio a Puerto Rico.” His accolades also include a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, and multiple Independent Spirit Awards, cementing del Toro as a highly respected figure in global cinema.