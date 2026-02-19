Who Is Smokey Robinson? American R&B and soul singer William “Smokey” Robinson Jr. possesses a velvet falsetto and lyrical mastery that shaped popular music. His profound songwriting continues to resonate across generations. Robinson first captivated audiences as the frontman of The Miracles, achieving widespread acclaim with their 1960 hit “Shop Around.” This million-selling single not only topped the R&B charts but also established Motown Records as a formidable force.

Full Name William “Smokey” Robinson Jr. Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $150 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Northern High School Siblings Rose Ella, Geraldine Kids Berry Robinson, Tamla Robinson, Trey Robinson

Early Life and Education Growing up in Detroit, Michigan, William “Smokey” Robinson Jr. was raised by his oldest sister and her husband after his mother’s early passing. His uncle Claude nicknamed him “Smokey Joe” due to his love for cowboy movies. At Northern High School, Robinson’s musical interests flourished, leading him to form the doo-wop group the Five Chimes with friends. This early ensemble, later known as The Miracles, set the stage for his groundbreaking career in music.

Notable Relationships A string of significant relationships has marked Smokey Robinson’s life, beginning with his marriage to fellow Miracles member Claudette Rogers in 1959. Their enduring, though complex, connection spanned decades. Robinson shares children Berry and Tamla with Rogers; he also fathered a son named Trey with another woman. Since 2002, he has been married to Frances Gladney.

Career Highlights Smokey Robinson’s R&B innovations with The Miracles produced twenty-six top forty hits between 1960 and 1970, including beloved singles like “The Tracks of My Tears” and “The Tears of a Clown.” These compositions helped define the iconic Motown Sound. Beyond his performance career, Robinson served as Motown Records’ Vice President for nearly three decades, penning hits for artists such as The Temptations, Mary Wells, and Marvin Gaye. His keen eye for talent also introduced Berry Gordy to The Supremes. Robinson was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987 as a solo artist and later with The Miracles in 2012. He received a Grammy Award for “Just to See Her” and the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize, cementing his legacy as a music icon.