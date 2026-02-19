Who Is Chappell Roan? Chappell Roan is an American singer and songwriter recognized for her vibrant pop sound and camp aesthetic. Her distinct style often blends 1980s synth-pop with modern influences. Roan has captivated audiences with her bold stage presence and unapologetic embrace of queer culture. She broke into the public eye with her 2020 single “Pink Pony Club,” an anthem of self-discovery that garnered significant attention. This independent release, after an earlier record label departure, showcased her unique vision and laid the groundwork for her eventual mainstream success.

Full Name Chappell Roan Gender Female Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status In a Relationship Net Worth $10 million Nationality American Ethnicity White American Education Willard High School, Interlochen Center for the Arts Father Dwight Amstutz Mother Kara Amstutz Siblings Kamryn Amstutz, Dawson Amstutz, Drew Amstutz

Early Life and Education Born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz in Willard, Missouri, Chappell Roan grew up in a conservative Christian household as the oldest of four children. Her parents, Dwight and Kara Amstutz, ran a veterinary practice. She began piano lessons at age ten and attended Interlochen Center for the Arts for summer camp, an experience she credits with changing her creative path, eventually graduating early from Willard High School.

Notable Relationships Chappell Roan, who identifies as lesbian, has maintained a private approach to her romantic life, though she recently confirmed being in a serious relationship. She has publicly emphasized the importance of setting boundaries around her personal life despite her rising fame.

Career Highlights Chappell Roan’s career gained significant momentum with her 2023 debut studio album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, which became a sleeper hit and earned critical acclaim. The album, featuring singles like “Hot to Go!” and “Pink Pony Club,” solidified her distinctive sound. In 2025, Roan achieved a major milestone by winning the Grammy Award for Best New Artist. She used her acceptance speech to advocate for artist healthcare and livable wages within the music industry.