Who Is David Mazouz? David Albert Mazouz is an American actor known for his compelling portrayals of complex characters. His grounded performances often bring depth to dramatic narratives. He first gained widespread public attention for his role as the young Bruce Wayne in the Fox series Gotham. His nuanced performance captivated audiences for five seasons.

Full Name David Albert Mazouz Gender Male Nationality American Ethnicity Sephardi Jewish Education Shalhevet High School, Stanford University Father Michel Mazouz Mother Rachel Cohen Siblings Rebecca Mazouz

Early Life and Education Growing up in Los Angeles, California, David Mazouz was born into a Sephardic Jewish family; his father, Michel, is a physician, and his mother, Rachel, is a psychotherapist. He also has an older sister, Rebecca. He attended Shalhevet High School, a Modern Orthodox Jewish school, before enrolling at Stanford University in fall 2019. Mazouz later graduated in 2023 with a degree in economics.

Notable Relationships David Mazouz maintains a private personal life, with no widely publicized romantic relationships or marriages. Information regarding his current relationship status is not publicly available. He has no publicly known children. His focus has primarily remained on his acting career and academic pursuits.

Career Highlights American actor David Mazouz achieved his breakthrough portraying young Bruce Wayne in the Fox series Gotham, captivating audiences from 2014 to 2019. His performance captured the character’s evolution toward becoming Batman across five seasons. Before Gotham, Mazouz garnered recognition for his starring role as Jacob “Jake” Bohm in the Fox series Touch, appearing alongside Kiefer Sutherland. He also took on leading parts in films such as The Darkness and The Games Maker. His work has earned him nominations, including a Young Artist Award for Touch and a Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Television Series for Gotham.