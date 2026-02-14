Happy birthday to Freddie Highmore , Jaehyun , and Jaxon Smith-Njigba ! February 14 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor Freddie Highmore, 34 Renowned for his thoughtful performances, Freddie Highmore is a British actor known for his compelling work in film and television. He rose to international prominence as a child in Finding Neverland and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Highmore later anchored the hit series Bates Motel and currently stars in The Good Doctor, where he also contributes as a producer and director.



Little-known fact: Freddie Highmore once interned at a bank in Kuwait and a law firm in Madrid during his university studies.

#2 Singer and Actor Jaehyun, 29 A versatile South Korean singer and actor, Jaehyun first rose to fame as a prominent member of the K-pop group NCT, captivating a global audience with his powerful vocals. He further expanded his career with a successful solo album debut and acting roles in television series.



Little-known fact: He has a black belt in taekwondo.

#3 American Football Player Jaxon Smith-Njigba, 24 A dynamic American wide receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba exploded onto the professional scene after a stellar college career at Ohio State University. He became a key offensive force for the Seattle Seahawks, earning NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors in 2025.



Smith-Njigba also contributed to the Seahawks' Super Bowl LX victory during the 2025 season.



Little-known fact: Few know that Jaxon Smith-Njigba only appended "Njigba" to his surname in high school to honor his late grandfather.

#4 Soccer Player Tyler Adams, 27 An American professional soccer player, Tyler Adams is celebrated for his influential midfield play and leadership on the field. Adams earned widespread recognition captaining the US Men's National Team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, becoming the youngest captain in the tournament.

He also secured the 2022 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year award and has won multiple CONCACAF Nations League titles.



Little-known fact: Tyler Adams is a part-owner of the USL League Two club Hudson Valley Hammers, near his hometown.

#5 American Football Player Jadeveon Clowney, 33 Renowned for his explosive defensive play, American professional football player Jadeveon Clowney was the first overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He is best known for his three Pro Bowl selections and his dominant collegiate career at the University of South Carolina.



Little-known fact: Jadeveon Clowney won the 2013 ESPY Award for Best Play for his famous helmet-removing tackle against Michigan's Vincent Smith.

#6 Ice Hockey Player Nikolaj Ehlers, 30 Renowned for his electrifying speed and offensive skill, Nikolaj Ehlers is a Danish professional ice hockey player, currently a dynamic forward for the Carolina Hurricanes. He first gained significant attention as a top-ten pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, launching his career with the Winnipeg Jets.



Ehlers has represented Denmark internationally and is known for his multi-lingual abilities, speaking five languages by age eighteen.



Little-known fact: By the age of 18, Nikolaj Ehlers was fluent in five different languages.

#7 Ice Hockey Player Petr Mrázek, 34 The Canadian professional ice hockey goaltender Petr Mrázek, born February 14, 1992, has carved a distinguished NHL career with his agile goaltending. Beyond his impressive club performances, he notably backstopped the Czech Republic to a gold medal at the 2024 IIHF World Championship.



Little-known fact: He became only the second goaltender in hockey history to win his ECHL, AHL, and NHL debuts in the same season.

#8 Footballer Breel Embolo, 29 Known for his powerful presence as a forward, Swiss professional footballer Breel Embolo has established himself in top European leagues. He is celebrated for his three Swiss Super League titles with FC Basel and his impactful performances for the Switzerland national team. Embolo also notably scored against his birth country, Cameroon, in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Little-known fact: Breel Embolo established his own foundation at just eighteen years old to aid refugee children and disadvantaged youth.

#9 Actor Brett Dier, 36 Known for his dynamic range and engaging presence, Canadian actor Brett Dier has captivated audiences across television and film. Dier gained widespread recognition for his role as Michael Cordero Jr. on Jane the Virgin and later starred as C.B. in the ABC comedy Schooled.



He is also an accomplished pianist and holds a black belt in Taekwondo.



Little-known fact: Few fans realize Brett Dier had a cameo as a breakdancer in the film Diary of a Wimpy Kid.