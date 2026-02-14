Breel Embolo: Bio And Career Highlights
Breel Embolo
February 14, 1997
Yaoundé, Cameroon
28 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Breel Embolo?
Breel Donald Embolo is a powerful Swiss professional footballer, recognized for his dynamic attacking play and physical presence on the field. He consistently demonstrates a tenacious spirit and a keen eye for goal in top European leagues.
His breakout moment arrived during the 2022 FIFA World Cup when he scored for Switzerland against his birth country, Cameroon. This unique goal garnered significant global attention, cementing his place in football history.
|Full Name
|Breel Donald Embolo
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 2 inches (187 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Partnered
|Nationality
|Swiss
|Ethnicity
|African
|Education
|Nordstern, Old Boys, Basel youth academies
|Kids
|Naliya Embolo
Early Life and Education
Born in Yaoundé, Cameroon, Embolo’s parents separated when he was young, leading his mother to move to France with him. The family later settled in Basel, Switzerland, where he began his footballing journey.
He developed his skills through the youth academies of local clubs such as Nordstern, Old Boys, and most notably, FC Basel, before making his professional debut.
Notable Relationships
Breel Embolo’s personal life includes a long-term relationship with his partner, Naomi. The couple has shared significant milestones together during his football career.
Embolo and Naomi welcomed their daughter, Naliya, into the family in June 2018. He remains focused on his family while pursuing his professional football endeavors.
Career Highlights
Breel Embolo’s club career began with FC Basel, where he secured three consecutive Swiss Super League titles from 2014 to 2016. He later moved to the German Bundesliga and then Ligue 1, showcasing his talent across multiple top European leagues.
Beyond the pitch, Embolo established the Embolo Foundation at age eighteen, supporting refugee children in Switzerland and disadvantaged youth in Cameroon.
He has also represented Switzerland in multiple major international tournaments, including UEFA European Championships and FIFA World Cups.
