Who Is Breel Embolo? Breel Donald Embolo is a powerful Swiss professional footballer, recognized for his dynamic attacking play and physical presence on the field. He consistently demonstrates a tenacious spirit and a keen eye for goal in top European leagues. His breakout moment arrived during the 2022 FIFA World Cup when he scored for Switzerland against his birth country, Cameroon. This unique goal garnered significant global attention, cementing his place in football history.

Full Name Breel Donald Embolo Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (187 cm) Relationship Status Partnered Nationality Swiss Ethnicity African Education Nordstern, Old Boys, Basel youth academies Kids Naliya Embolo

Early Life and Education Born in Yaoundé, Cameroon, Embolo’s parents separated when he was young, leading his mother to move to France with him. The family later settled in Basel, Switzerland, where he began his footballing journey. He developed his skills through the youth academies of local clubs such as Nordstern, Old Boys, and most notably, FC Basel, before making his professional debut.

Notable Relationships Breel Embolo’s personal life includes a long-term relationship with his partner, Naomi. The couple has shared significant milestones together during his football career. Embolo and Naomi welcomed their daughter, Naliya, into the family in June 2018. He remains focused on his family while pursuing his professional football endeavors.