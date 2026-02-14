Who Is Tyler Adams? Tyler Shaan Adams is an American professional soccer player, known for his relentless work rate and tactical intelligence as a midfielder. He has consistently excelled at the highest levels of the sport, both domestically and internationally. His breakout moment arrived when he captained the United States Men’s National Team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, becoming the youngest captain in the tournament. Adams’ leadership and commanding presence earned him widespread acclaim.

Full Name Tyler Shaan Adams Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $18.4 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Roy C. Ketcham High School Father Daryl Sullivan Mother Melissa Russo Siblings Darryl Junior, Dylan, Donovan Kids Jaxon Adams

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Wappinger, New York, Tyler Adams developed his early soccer skills with the New York Red Bulls Academy, which he joined at age twelve. His mother, Melissa Russo, a single parent for much of his youth, played a crucial role, often driving him 150 miles round trip to practices. He attended Roy C. Ketcham High School, balancing his studies with a demanding youth soccer schedule. Adams’ stepfather, Daryl Sullivan, a former high school and college soccer coach, also provided significant guidance, nurturing his dedication to the sport.

Notable Relationships Tyler Adams is married to Sarah Schmidt, with whom he publicly confirmed his relationship on Instagram in June 2019. The couple tied the knot in July 2025 after several years of dating. Adams and Schmidt welcomed their son, Jaxon, in January 2024, and are currently expecting their second child.

Career Highlights Tyler Adams’ career is marked by significant club and international achievements, starting with the MLS Supporters Shield in 2018 with the New York Red Bulls. He then made a successful transition to Europe, winning the 2021–22 DFB-Pokal with RB Leipzig. On the international stage, Adams debuted for the US Men’s National Team in 2017 and famously captained the squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His impactful performances also earned him the 2022 U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year award, and he won the CONCACAF Nations League in both 2021 and 2024. More recently, Adams scored his first Premier League goal in November 2025 for Bournemouth, a strike that also won him the Premier League’s November 2025 Goal of the Month award.