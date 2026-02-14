Who Is Jadeveon Clowney? Jadeveon Davarus Clowney is an American professional football player, renowned for his rare combination of explosive athleticism and raw power on the defensive line. His physical prowess and relentless motor have made him a formidable presence in the National Football League. He first burst into the national spotlight as the first overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, a selection that cemented his status as a generational talent. Clowney’s pre-draft hype was unprecedented, stemming from his dominant collegiate performances that promised a game-changing professional career.

Full Name Jadeveon Davarus Clowney Gender Male Height 6 feet 5 inches (196 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $33 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education South Pointe High School, University of South Carolina Father David Morgan Mother Josenna Clowney Siblings David Jr., Racquelle, Christian Kids Jahlil Clowney, two daughters

Early Life and Education Growing up in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Jadeveon Clowney was primarily raised by his mother, Josenna Clowney, amid a close-knit family environment. His early years were marked by an inherent athletic talent that quickly pointed towards a future in sports. He attended South Pointe High School, where he dominated the football field and was widely considered the nation’s top recruit in his class. Clowney continued his impressive trajectory at the University of South Carolina, where he majored in African-American Studies and achieved legendary status as a defensive end.

Notable Relationships Jadeveon Clowney is married to Najah Martin, and the couple shares a son, Jahlil Clowney, along with two daughters. Their family life is a central aspect of Clowney’s public persona. The professional football player maintains a supportive relationship with his wife and co-parents their children. Details regarding any previous relationships have largely remained private.

Career Highlights Jadeveon Clowney has forged a notable career as a defensive end in the NFL, highlighted by his selection as the first overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He earned three consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2016 to 2018 while with the Houston Texans. His collegiate tenure at the University of South Carolina was marked by critical acclaim, including winning the Ted Hendricks Award in 2012 as the nation’s top defensive end. Clowney was also recognized as the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2012 and a two-time First-team All-American.