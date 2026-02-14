Who Is Freddie Highmore? Alfred Thomas Highmore is an English actor widely recognized for his captivating and intelligent performances. His career trajectory showcases a remarkable versatility, transitioning seamlessly from child star to adult lead roles. He first captivated audiences with critically acclaimed performances in films like Finding Neverland and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. This early success solidified his reputation and set the stage for a diverse and impactful career.

Full Name Alfred Thomas Highmore Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality British Ethnicity White Education Brookland Junior and Infant School, Highgate School, Emmanuel College, Cambridge Father Edward Highmore Mother Sue Latimer Siblings Albert Highmore

Early Life and Education Born in Camden Town, London, Freddie Highmore grew up in a family deeply connected to the entertainment world. His father, Edward Highmore, was an actor, and his mother, Sue Latimer, works as a talent agent, fostering an early exposure to the industry. He received a robust education, attending Brookland Junior and Infant School and Highgate School. Highmore later earned a double first in Spanish and Arabic from Emmanuel College, Cambridge, demonstrating his keen intellect.

Notable Relationships Freddie Highmore is married to Klarissa Munz, a British web designer whom he reportedly met while attending Cambridge University. Their relationship remains largely private, with Highmore opting not to extensively discuss his personal life in public. The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony in 2021, a detail Highmore later confirmed during a television interview. They do not have any publicly known children.

Career Highlights Freddie Highmore’s career launched with notable child performances in films such as Finding Neverland and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, earning him consecutive Critics’ Choice Movie Awards for Best Young Performer. His early work showcased a depth beyond his years. He transitioned successfully to television with starring roles as Norman Bates in Bates Motel and Dr. Shaun Murphy in The Good Doctor, where he also serves as an executive producer and director. These acclaimed series solidified his adult acting career. Highmore’s work on The Good Doctor earned him a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actor and a People’s Choice Award, cementing his status as a critically recognized performer in contemporary television.