Who Is Brett Dier? Brett Jordan Dier is a Canadian actor, celebrated for his versatile and authentic performances. He brings genuine charm and depth to every character. His breakout role as Detective Michael Cordero Jr. on Jane the Virgin captivated audiences. Dier quickly became a fan favorite, leaving a lasting impression.

Full Name Brett Jordan Dier Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Engaged to Conor Leslie Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Education London South Collegiate Institute

Early Life and Education In London, Ontario, Brett Dier shared his childhood home with an older sister and younger brother. He cultivated early passions for music and martial arts. Dier attended London South Collegiate Institute, showcasing talent in school shows. He also trained in improv comedy and earned a black belt in Taekwondo.

Notable Relationships Currently, Brett Dier is engaged to actress Conor Leslie, with their engagement publicly announced in January 2026. Earlier, he was engaged to actress Haley Lu Richardson, a relationship that concluded in 2020. Dier has no publicly known children and keeps many aspects of his personal life, beyond confirmed romantic partnerships, private and out of the public eye.

Career Highlights Brett Dier’s breakthrough arrived as Detective Michael Cordero Jr. in the popular CW series Jane the Virgin. His performance garnered critical acclaim, making him a memorable part of the show’s five-season run. He later showcased his comedic talent as C.B. in the ABC sitcom Schooled. Dier’s versatile acting extends to various film appearances and voice work in animated features like DuckTales.