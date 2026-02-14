Who Is Jaehyun? Jaehyun is a South Korean singer, actor, and songwriter known for his smooth vocals and versatile stage presence. He brings a unique blend of charisma and powerful performance to the K-pop scene. He first captured widespread attention with his debut in NCT U in April 2016, quickly becoming a core member of NCT 127. His early performances showcased a strong vocal talent that resonated globally.

Full Name Jaehyun Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $1.5 million Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Korean Education School of Performing Arts Seoul

Early Life and Education Born Jeong Jae-hyun in Seoul, South Korea, he later legally changed his name to Jeong Yun-o. At age five, he moved to Connecticut, US, where he lived for five years, developing fluency in English. He cultivated an early interest in music, learning piano and guitar, and later attended the prestigious School of Performing Arts Seoul, graduating in broadcasting arts.

Notable Relationships Jaehyun maintains a private personal life, with no publicly confirmed long-term romantic relationships. Dating rumors in 2020 linking him to an American actress lacked any verifiable evidence. He is not confirmed to be dating anyone currently, and there are no public records of him having children, maintaining his single status.

Career Highlights Jaehyun rose to prominence as a core member of NCT, debuting in NCT U and NCT 127 in 2016. He contributed to the group’s global success, selling over 32 million records. Expanding his artistry, Jaehyun made a solo debut with the album J in 2024, topping music charts in Korea and China. He also serves as a global ambassador for luxury brand Prada.