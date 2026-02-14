Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
February 14, 2002
Nacogdoches, Texas, US
24 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Jaxon Smith-Njigba?
Jaxon Smith-Njigba is an American wide receiver known for his elite route-running and reliable hands, consistently dominating from the slot. His dynamic play has quickly established him as a premier talent in professional football.
He burst into the public eye with a record-setting performance at the 2022 Rose Bowl, where his 347 receiving yards earned him Offensive MVP honors. This remarkable display cemented his reputation as a big-game player.
|Full Name
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 0 inches (183 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$7 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American
|Education
|Rockwall High School, Ohio State University
|Father
|Maada Smith-Njigba
|Mother
|Jami Smith
|Siblings
|Canaan Smith-Njigba
Early Life and Education
A strong family influence shaped Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s early athletic path in Rockwall, Texas, where his father, Maada, a former college linebacker, introduced him and older brother Canaan to rigorous training.
He attended Rockwall High School, quickly becoming a standout receiver and earning the Texas Gatorade Football Player of the Year award. His collegiate career at Ohio State University further honed his exceptional skills.
Notable Relationships
Jaxon Smith-Njigba maintains a private dating life, with no publicly confirmed relationships. He remains focused on his professional football career.
He has no children and has not publicly confirmed any partners. Smith-Njigba dedicates his off-field time to training and charity work.
Career Highlights
As an elite wide receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has achieved significant milestones, including being named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in the 2025 season. This honor followed a record-setting year where he led the league in receiving yards.
His impact extends beyond individual statistics, earning him a First-team All-Pro selection in 2025 and multiple Pro Bowl nods (2024, 2025), cementing his status as one of the NFL’s premier pass-catchers.
Smith-Njigba also helped the Seattle Seahawks secure a Super Bowl LX victory in the 2025 season, establishing his legacy in the sport.
Signature Quote
“I feel like football prepares you. It can prepare you for life. Being able to count on people, people being able to count on you — it’s a big thing.”
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, February 13, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, February 12, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, February 11, 2026
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0