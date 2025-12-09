Happy birthday to John Malkovich , Donny Osmond , and Simon Helberg ! December 9 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actor and Producer John Malkovich, 72 With a quiet intensity that defines his on-screen presence, American actor and director John Malkovich has anchored numerous critically acclaimed films. His diverse roles span from the manipulative Vicomte de Valmont to a meta-performance as himself in Being John Malkovich, earning him an Emmy Award and multiple Oscar nominations.



Little-known fact: Malkovich once lost nearly one-third of his body weight as a teenager by going on a month-long Jell-O-only diet.

#2 Singer and Actor Donny Osmond, 68 An American singer and television host, Donald Clark Osmond first gained fame as a teen idol with his family's group, The Osmonds. His solo hits included "Puppy Love" and "Sweet and Innocent."



Beyond music, Osmond has anchored the variety show Donny & Marie, starred on Broadway, and won Dancing with the Stars Season 9, showcasing his enduring talent.



Little-known fact: Donny Osmond was nearly cast as the Teen Angel in the movie Grease but turned down the role.

#3 Actor and Comedian Simon Helberg, 45 Known for his distinctive comedic style and versatile acting, American actor Simon Helberg has charmed audiences across film and television. He anchored the popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory as Howard Wolowitz and delivered a Golden Globe-nominated performance in the film Florence Foster Jenkins. Helberg is also a talented pianist and musician.



Little-known fact: Simon Helberg is a black belt in Karate, which he earned at nine years old.

#4 Politician and Activist Stacey Abrams, 52 An American politician, lawyer, and author, Stacey Yvonne Abrams is a prominent figure known for her dedication to voting rights. Her efforts through Fair Fight Action have significantly impacted voter turnout in Georgia, and she made history as the first Black woman to secure a major party's gubernatorial nomination.



Little-known fact: Before publishing political works under her own name, Stacey Abrams penned eight romantic suspense novels using the pseudonym Selena Montgomery.

#5 Businesswoman and Television Personality Lori Greiner, 56 Renowned for her keen eye for innovation, American entrepreneur Lori Greiner became a household name as a star investor on ABC’s Shark Tank. Her career soared with the launch of her QVC show, earning her the title “Queen of QVC”. She has developed more than 1,000 products and holds over 120 patents.



Little-known fact: Lori Greiner initially aspired to be a playwright before her entrepreneurial path began.

#6 Chess Player and Streamer Hikaru Nakamura, 38 An American chess Grandmaster, Hikaru Nakamura, born in Japan, became a chess prodigy who earned his grandmaster title at 15. He is a five-time US Chess Champion and the 2022 World Fischer Random Chess Champion.



Nakamura is also a highly influential streamer and YouTuber, credited with significantly boosting online chess's popularity. He has garnered millions of followers across streaming platforms.



Little-known fact: Hikaru Nakamura briefly attended Dickinson College with a partial scholarship, a period he used to take a break from competitive chess.

#7 Wrestler Kurt Angle, 57 An American professional wrestler and Olympic gold medalist, Kurt Angle is widely recognized for his intense athleticism and technical mastery in the ring. He is best known for winning a gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics and his multiple world championships in WWE and TNA. Angle is also celebrated for his work as a sports analyst.



Little-known fact: Kurt Angle is one of only four people to complete an amateur wrestling Grand Slam, winning Junior Nationals, NCAA, World Championships, and the Olympics.

#8 Singer and Actor Choi Min-Ho, 34 Known for his dynamic stage presence, South Korean singer and actor Choi Min-ho rose to international fame as a member of the prominent K-pop group SHINee. He has anchored numerous successful music releases and embarked on a thriving acting career. Min-ho also starred in the popular television series To the Beautiful You.



Little-known fact: Choi Min-ho initially aspired to become a professional soccer player like his father, but ultimately chose a different path in entertainment.

#9 Gymnast Mckayla Maroney, 30 An American artistic gymnast, McKayla Maroney vaulted into international fame as a member of the gold medal-winning "Fierce Five" team at the 2012 London Olympics. She also captured an individual silver medal on the vault, forever etched in public memory for her iconic "not impressed" expression on the podium. Maroney further distinguished herself as a two-time World Vault Champion and has since explored careers in music and acting.



Little-known fact: McKayla Maroney was so energetic as a child that her mother decided to enroll her in gymnastics after observing her running around on all fours like Tarzan.

#10 Singer Ni-Ki, 20 Renowned for his dynamic stage presence, Japanese singer and dancer Ni-Ki is celebrated as a key member of the K-pop sensation ENHYPEN. His powerful moves and rapid choreography mastery have captivated global audiences since his debut. Ni-Ki was a popular child dancer in Japan before joining the group through the reality survival show I-LAND.



Little-known fact: Before his K-pop debut, Ni-Ki was a backup dancer for the popular group SHINee, even performing with them at the Tokyo Dome.