Simon Helberg smiling in a tan blazer and patterned tie during an interview with a blue curtain background.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Simon Helberg

Born

December 9, 1980

Died
Birthplace

Los Angeles, California, US

Age

45 Years Old

Horoscope

Sagittarius

Who Is Simon Helberg?

Simon Maxwell Helberg is an American actor, comedian, and musician known for his precise comedic timing. His versatile performances have earned him a devoted audience across various platforms.

He rose to public attention playing Howard Wolowitz on the hit CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. The long-running series garnered immense popularity and critical acclaim throughout its twelve seasons.

Full NameSimon Maxwell Helberg
GenderMale
Height5 feet 7 inches (170 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried Jocelyn Towne
Net Worth$55 million
NationalityAmerican, French
EthnicityJewish
EducationNew York University Tisch School of the Arts, Crossroads School
FatherSandy Helberg
MotherHarriet Helberg
SiblingsMason Helberg
KidsAdeline Helberg, Wilder Towne Helberg

Early Life and Education

Born in Los Angeles, California, Simon Maxwell Helberg grew up in an artistic household. His father, Sandy Helberg, was an actor, and his mother, Harriet Helberg, worked as a casting director.

Helberg attended Crossroads School in Santa Monica before enrolling at New York University. There, he honed his acting skills at the prestigious Tisch School of the Arts.

Notable Relationships

Simon Maxwell Helberg is married to actress and producer Jocelyn Towne, whom he wed in 2007. Their unique love story even inspired a film they co-directed.

The couple shares two children, daughter Adeline and son Wilder Towne Helberg. They maintain a private family life away from the public eye.

Career Highlights

Simon Maxwell Helberg achieved widespread recognition for his role as Howard Wolowitz in The Big Bang Theory, a beloved sitcom running from 2007 to 2019. This performance earned him a Critics’ Choice Television Award.

Beyond television, Helberg impressed critics with his classical piano playing as Cosmé McMoon in the film Florence Foster Jenkins. This compelling role garnered him a Golden Globe Award nomination.

Signature Quote

“I try to act with my whole body and, for better or worse, this is the face that’s attached to it.”

See Also


Recent Celebrity Birthdays


For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.