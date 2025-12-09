Simon Helberg: Bio And Career Highlights
Simon Helberg
December 9, 1980
Los Angeles, California, US
45 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is Simon Helberg?
Simon Maxwell Helberg is an American actor, comedian, and musician known for his precise comedic timing. His versatile performances have earned him a devoted audience across various platforms.
He rose to public attention playing Howard Wolowitz on the hit CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory. The long-running series garnered immense popularity and critical acclaim throughout its twelve seasons.
|Full Name
|Simon Maxwell Helberg
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 7 inches (170 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married Jocelyn Towne
|Net Worth
|$55 million
|Nationality
|American, French
|Ethnicity
|Jewish
|Education
|New York University Tisch School of the Arts, Crossroads School
|Father
|Sandy Helberg
|Mother
|Harriet Helberg
|Siblings
|Mason Helberg
|Kids
|Adeline Helberg, Wilder Towne Helberg
Early Life and Education
Born in Los Angeles, California, Simon Maxwell Helberg grew up in an artistic household. His father, Sandy Helberg, was an actor, and his mother, Harriet Helberg, worked as a casting director.
Helberg attended Crossroads School in Santa Monica before enrolling at New York University. There, he honed his acting skills at the prestigious Tisch School of the Arts.
Notable Relationships
Simon Maxwell Helberg is married to actress and producer Jocelyn Towne, whom he wed in 2007. Their unique love story even inspired a film they co-directed.
The couple shares two children, daughter Adeline and son Wilder Towne Helberg. They maintain a private family life away from the public eye.
Career Highlights
Simon Maxwell Helberg achieved widespread recognition for his role as Howard Wolowitz in The Big Bang Theory, a beloved sitcom running from 2007 to 2019. This performance earned him a Critics’ Choice Television Award.
Beyond television, Helberg impressed critics with his classical piano playing as Cosmé McMoon in the film Florence Foster Jenkins. This compelling role garnered him a Golden Globe Award nomination.
Signature Quote
“I try to act with my whole body and, for better or worse, this is the face that’s attached to it.”
