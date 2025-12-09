Who Is Ni-Ki? Nishimura Riki is a Japanese singer and dancer, renowned for his powerful stage presence and exceptional dance skills as a member of the K-pop group ENHYPEN. His dynamic performances consistently captivate global audiences. His breakout moment arrived during the survival reality show I-LAND, where he earned a spot in the final lineup. Ni-Ki’s raw talent and ability to quickly master choreography solidified his position as a rising star.

Full Name Nishimura Riki Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (186 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $1.5 million Nationality Japanese Ethnicity Japanese Education Okayama Municipal Kibi Junior High School Siblings Konon, Misora

Early Life and Education Nishimura Riki grew up in Okayama, Japan, where his family owned a dance studio, fostering his early passion for movement. He started dancing at age three, famously imitating Michael Jackson from DVDs for hours each day. Honed his skills in jazz and ballet at a local dance academy from age five, Ni-Ki later attended Okayama Municipal Kibi Junior High School. He was a prominent child dancer in Japan, known as “Riki Jackson.”

Notable Relationships Ni-Ki has largely maintained a private personal life since his debut with ENHYPEN. He has not publicly confirmed any high-profile romantic relationships. He maintains a focus on his burgeoning career and is widely reported as being single. Public records and fan interactions reflect his dedication to his music.

Career Highlights Ni-Ki’s career is marked by his significant impact as a main dancer for the K-pop group ENHYPEN, which debuted in 2020. The group has achieved multiple chart-topping albums and global recognition. He gained widespread acclaim as a “4th Generation Dance Prodigy,” contributing to choreography for tracks like “Bite Me,” and was recognized as Studio Choom’s Artist of the Month in May 2024.