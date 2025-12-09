Who Is Lori Greiner? Lori Greiner is an American entrepreneur renowned for her sharp business instincts and ability to spot a “hero or a zero” product. She has successfully brought hundreds of consumer products to market. Her breakout moment came with her QVC show, Clever & Unique Creations, which earned her the nickname “Queen of QVC.” She further cemented her fame as a shrewd investor on ABC’s hit series Shark Tank.

Full Name Lori Greiner Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $150 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Loyola University Chicago Father David L. Husman Mother Lois Arlene Husman Siblings Melinda Husman, Michael Husman

Early Life and Education Family influence shaped Lori Greiner’s early life in Chicago, Illinois, where her real estate developer father and psychotherapist mother both ran their own businesses. Her parents divorced when she was nine years old. She attended Loyola University Chicago, majoring in communications, and also worked for The Chicago Tribune, gaining valuable early experience in marketing products.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc marks the relationship of Lori Greiner with her husband, Dan Greiner, whom she met in 1996 and married in 2010. Dan has been a crucial partner in her entrepreneurial journey from the start. The couple has no children, and Lori often speaks about finding fulfillment in mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs through her work.

Career Highlights Lori Greiner’s career launched with her innovative plastic earring organizer in 1996, a product that swiftly generated substantial sales for J.C. Penney. She has since patented over 120 products and created more than 1,000 successful items. As an astute businesswoman, she founded For Your Ease Only, Inc., and became known as the “Queen of QVC” through her long-running show, Clever & Unique Creations. Greiner is also a prominent investor on Shark Tank. To date, her investment in Scrub Daddy is considered one of Shark Tank’s biggest successes, achieving over $400 million in retail sales.