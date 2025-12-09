Kurt Angle smiling, wearing a navy USA shirt, showcasing his bio and career highlights in professional wrestling.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Kurt Angle

Born

December 9, 1968

Died
Birthplace

Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania, US

Age

57 Years Old

Horoscope

Sagittarius

Who Is Kurt Angle?

Kurt Steven Angle is an American retired professional wrestler and Olympic gold medalist, celebrated for his unparalleled technical skill. His impactful career merged elite amateur wrestling with a dynamic professional style.

He first earned recognition by winning a gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics, famously competing with a broken neck. This heroic feat propelled him into the public eye, cementing his reputation for intensity and resilience.

Full NameKurt Steven Angle
GenderMale
Height5 feet 10 inches (178 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried to Giovanna Yannotti
Net Worth$5 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite American
EducationMt. Lebanon High School, Clarion University of Pennsylvania
FatherDavid Angle
MotherJackie Angle
SiblingsEric Angle, David Angle, Mark Angle, John Angle, Le’Anne Angle
KidsKyra Angle, Kody Angle, Giuliana Marie Angle, Sophia Laine Angle, Nikoletta Sky Angle, Josef Angle

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Kurt Angle learned discipline early in a competitive household with four older brothers. After his father’s passing when Kurt was 16, he channeled his focus into wrestling.

He attended Mt. Lebanon High School, earning All-State honors in football and winning a state wrestling championship. Angle then continued his amateur wrestling career at Clarion University of Pennsylvania, graduating with a degree in education and becoming a two-time NCAA Division I champion.

Notable Relationships

Kurt Angle is married to Giovanna Yannotti, with whom he tied the knot in 2012. They met on a movie set, and she later supported him through injury recovery.

Angle was previously married to Karen Smedley from 1998 to 2008. He shares two children, Kyra Angle and Kody Angle, with his first wife. With Giovanna, he has daughters Giuliana Marie Angle, Sophia Laine Angle, and Nikoletta Sky Angle, and they adopted a son named Josef Angle.

Career Highlights

Kurt Angle’s career is highlighted by his historic amateur wrestling success, culminating in a gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics. He also earned a gold medal at the 1995 World Wrestling Championships.

He achieved immense professional wrestling stardom with WWE and TNA, becoming a six-time WWE World Champion and a record six-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Angle is one of only two wrestlers inducted into both the WWE and TNA Halls of Fame.

His accolades include winning the WWE Championship four times and being the tenth professional wrestler to achieve the WWE Triple Crown. He also secured the King of the Ring tournament in 2000.

Signature Quote

“Oh, it’s true, it’s true, it’s damn true!”

See Also


Recent Celebrity Birthdays


For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.