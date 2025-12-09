Who Is Kurt Angle? Kurt Steven Angle is an American retired professional wrestler and Olympic gold medalist, celebrated for his unparalleled technical skill. His impactful career merged elite amateur wrestling with a dynamic professional style. He first earned recognition by winning a gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics, famously competing with a broken neck. This heroic feat propelled him into the public eye, cementing his reputation for intensity and resilience.

Full Name Kurt Steven Angle Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married to Giovanna Yannotti Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity White American Education Mt. Lebanon High School, Clarion University of Pennsylvania Father David Angle Mother Jackie Angle Siblings Eric Angle, David Angle, Mark Angle, John Angle, Le’Anne Angle Kids Kyra Angle, Kody Angle, Giuliana Marie Angle, Sophia Laine Angle, Nikoletta Sky Angle, Josef Angle

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Kurt Angle learned discipline early in a competitive household with four older brothers. After his father’s passing when Kurt was 16, he channeled his focus into wrestling. He attended Mt. Lebanon High School, earning All-State honors in football and winning a state wrestling championship. Angle then continued his amateur wrestling career at Clarion University of Pennsylvania, graduating with a degree in education and becoming a two-time NCAA Division I champion.

Notable Relationships Kurt Angle is married to Giovanna Yannotti, with whom he tied the knot in 2012. They met on a movie set, and she later supported him through injury recovery. Angle was previously married to Karen Smedley from 1998 to 2008. He shares two children, Kyra Angle and Kody Angle, with his first wife. With Giovanna, he has daughters Giuliana Marie Angle, Sophia Laine Angle, and Nikoletta Sky Angle, and they adopted a son named Josef Angle.

Career Highlights Kurt Angle’s career is highlighted by his historic amateur wrestling success, culminating in a gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics. He also earned a gold medal at the 1995 World Wrestling Championships. He achieved immense professional wrestling stardom with WWE and TNA, becoming a six-time WWE World Champion and a record six-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Angle is one of only two wrestlers inducted into both the WWE and TNA Halls of Fame. His accolades include winning the WWE Championship four times and being the tenth professional wrestler to achieve the WWE Triple Crown. He also secured the King of the Ring tournament in 2000.