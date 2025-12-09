Who Is Donny Osmond? Donald Clark Osmond is an American singer and performer, known for his enduring versatility across decades in entertainment. He captivated audiences first as a teen idol, then later as a television host and Broadway star. His breakout moment arrived in 1963 with a solo performance of “You Are My Sunshine” on The Andy Williams Show. This appearance instantly launched him into the public eye, cementing his status as a beloved performer.

Full Name Donald Clark Osmond Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $8 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Father George Virl Osmond Mother Olive May Osmond Siblings Virl Osmond, Tom Osmond, Alan Osmond, Wayne Osmond, Merrill Osmond, Jay Osmond, Marie Osmond, Jimmy Osmond Kids Donald Clark Osmond Jr., Jeremy James Osmond, Brandon Michael Osmond, Christopher Glenn Osmond, Joshua Davis Osmond

Early Life and Education Born in Ogden, Utah, Donald Clark Osmond grew up in a large, musically inclined family with parents George and Olive Osmond. His early life was immersed in performance alongside his eight siblings, who would form The Osmonds. The Osmond Brothers quickly gained national attention, becoming regulars on The Andy Williams Show in the 1960s, a platform that cultivated Osmond’s foundational musical skills and stage presence.

Notable Relationships Donald Clark Osmond married Debra Glenn on May 8, 1978, a relationship that has spanned over four decades. Their enduring marriage has been a consistent aspect of his public life. Osmond shares five sons with Glenn: Donald Clark Osmond Jr., Jeremy James Osmond, Brandon Michael Osmond, Christopher Glenn Osmond, and Joshua Davis Osmond, with whom he prioritizes family above his prolific career.

Career Highlights Donald Clark Osmond’s career began with The Osmonds, yielding chart-topping hits like “One Bad Apple” and leading to over 100 million albums sold. His solo career flourished with singles such as “Puppy Love” and “Soldier of Love.” He expanded his reach by co-hosting the popular variety show Donny & Marie and starring in the long-running Las Vegas residency. He also garnered critical acclaim for his lead role in the musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Osmond secured a major win on Dancing with the Stars Season 9 and was a runner-up on The Masked Singer, further cementing his broad appeal across multiple entertainment formats.