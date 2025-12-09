Who Is John Malkovich? John Gavin Malkovich is an American actor known for his distinctive voice and intense, versatile performances. He has cultivated a reputation for embodying complex and often unsettling characters across film and stage. He first gained widespread recognition for his role as the manipulative Vicomte de Valmont in the 1988 film Dangerous Liaisons. This performance garnered critical acclaim and established his presence in major Hollywood productions.

Full Name John Gavin Malkovich Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Partnered with Nicoletta Peyran Nationality American Ethnicity Croatian, English, Scottish, French, German, Romanian Education Eastern Illinois University, Illinois State University, William Esper Studio Father Daniel Leon Malkovich Mother Joe Anne Choisser Siblings Danny Malkovich, Amanda Malkovich, Rebecca Malkovich, Melissa Malkovich Kids Amandine Malkovich, Loewy Malkovich

Early Life and Education Growing up in Benton, Illinois, John Malkovich’s parents, Daniel Leon Malkovich and Joe Anne Choisser, were involved in local media and conservation. His childhood, marked by family dynamics, also included participation in high school plays. Malkovich attended Eastern Illinois University before transferring to Illinois State University, where he studied theater, cultivating an early passion for performance. He also trained at the William Esper Studio, refining his acting craft.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked John Malkovich’s personal life, including his marriage to actress Glenne Headly from 1982 to 1988. Their divorce followed his affair with Michelle Pfeiffer during a film production. Since 1989, Malkovich has been in a long-term partnership with Nicoletta Peyran, an assistant director he met on set. They have two children, Amandine Malkovich and Loewy Malkovich.

Career Highlights John Malkovich’s breakthrough role as Vicomte de Valmont in the 1988 drama Dangerous Liaisons showcased his ability to portray complex villains. He later solidified his unique artistic persona by playing himself in the critically acclaimed 1999 film Being John Malkovich. Beyond film, Malkovich became a charter member of Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company in 1976, performing in numerous stage productions, and won a Primetime Emmy Award for his role in the 1985 TV adaptation of Death of a Salesman. He also directed his first feature film, The Dancer Upstairs, in 2002.