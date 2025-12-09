Who Is McKayla Maroney? McKayla Rose Maroney is an American former artistic gymnast, celebrated for her explosive power and expressive routines. She quickly became a household name for her prowess on the vault, establishing herself as a formidable competitor on the world stage. Her breakout moment came at the 2012 London Olympics, where she earned a team gold medal as part of the “Fierce Five.” Maroney also captured an individual silver medal on the vault, and her memorable “not impressed” expression on the podium quickly became a global internet meme.

Full Name McKayla Rose Maroney Gender Female Height 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish American Education Homeschooled Father Mike Maroney Mother Erin Maroney Siblings Tarynn Maroney, Kav Maroney

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Aliso Viejo, California, McKayla Maroney was a highly energetic child whose parents, Mike and Erin, both had athletic backgrounds. Her mother introduced her to gymnastics at an early age, recognizing her natural flexibility and boundless energy. Maroney was homeschooled to accommodate her rigorous training schedule, dedicating herself to the sport. She drew early inspiration from the Disney movie “Tarzan” and later from fellow Olympian Carly Patterson, solidifying her dream of competing at the highest level.

Notable Relationships McKayla Maroney has largely kept her personal relationships private throughout her public life. She has not publicly confirmed any long-term romantic partners or marriages. As of recent years, Maroney’s relationship status is reported as single, with no public information regarding children. She prioritizes her career and creative endeavors.

Career Highlights McKayla Maroney’s gymnastics career is highlighted by her commanding performances at the elite level. She secured a gold medal with the US women’s gymnastics team, the “Fierce Five,” at the 2012 London Olympics. Beyond her Olympic success, Maroney also made history as a two-time World Vault Champion, winning titles in 2011 and successfully defending her title in 2013. Following her retirement from gymnastics, she transitioned into music, releasing the single “Wake Up Call,” and has pursued acting roles in television series such as “Hart of Dixie” and “Bones.”