Happy birthday to Giannis Antetokounmpo , A Boogie wit da Hoodie , and Sabrina Ionescu ! December 6 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Basketball Player Giannis Antetokounmpo, 31 Rising from humble beginnings, Greek-Nigerian professional basketball player Giannis Antetokounmpo has become an NBA superstar. He secured an NBA Championship in 2021, two NBA MVP titles, and is recognized for his dominant, versatile playing style. His inspiring journey was even portrayed in the Disney+ film Rise.



Little-known fact: His jersey number 34 honors his parents' birth years, 1963 and 1964.

#2 Rapper and Singer a Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, 30 Rising out of the Bronx, A Boogie wit da Hoodie is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter known for his melodic style and introspective lyrics. Artist Julius Dubose burst onto the scene with his debut album The Bigger Artist, featuring the hit single “Drowning.” He quickly cemented his place in hip-hop with chart-topping releases and his Highbridge the Label imprint.



Little-known fact: During a period of house arrest in Florida, A Boogie wit da Hoodie built an amateur studio and began seriously developing his music.

#3 Basketball Player Sabrina Ionescu, 28 Redefining the point guard position, American professional basketball player Sabrina Ionescu dominated college basketball, becoming the NCAA’s all-time triple-double leader. Her exceptional play led to her selection as the first overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft. Ionescu later guided the New York Liberty to their inaugural WNBA Championship in 2024.



Little-known fact: Her middle school did not field a girls' basketball team, so Ionescu helped form one after being banned from playing with the boys' team.

#4 Director and Producer Judd Apatow, 58 An influential American director, producer, and screenwriter, Judd Apatow is celebrated for crafting comedies blending humor with authentic human experiences. He rose to prominence by directing The 40-Year-Old Virgin and producing the beloved series Freaks and Geeks. His work has significantly shaped modern comedic storytelling.



Little-known fact: Before his rise to fame, Judd Apatow washed dishes at a comedy club in exchange for stage time to perform stand-up.

#5 Computer Scientist and Nobel Laureate Geoffrey Hinton, 78 With a career spanning decades, British-Canadian computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton revolutionized artificial intelligence through his work on neural networks. His pioneering efforts in deep learning have transformed fields from speech recognition to computer vision. In 2024, Hinton received the Nobel Prize in Physics for his foundational contributions to machine learning.



Little-known fact: His great-great-grandparents were the logician George Boole, whose algebra underpins modern computing, and the mathematician Mary Everest Boole.

#6 Football Player Johnny Manziel, 33 Renowned for his dynamic and often unpredictable style of play, American former football quarterback Johnny Manziel made history in 2012. He earned the Heisman Trophy as the first freshman ever to win the esteemed college football award. Manziel's captivating performance at Texas A&M University propelled him to national fame.



Little-known fact: At the 2014 NFL Scouting Combine, Johnny Manziel officially measured 5 feet 11.75 inches (182 cm), slightly under his commonly listed 6 feet height.

#7 Actress and Singer Stefanie Scott, 29 An American actress and singer, Stefanie Scott captivated audiences early in her career with a memorable supporting role in the 2010 film Flipped. She later achieved widespread recognition for her work on the Disney Channel series A.N.T. Farm.

Scott also earned a Young Artist Award for her performance in Flipped.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career took off, Stefanie Scott was featured as a "California Discovery Girl" in *Discovery Girls* magazine.

#8 Entrepreneur Craig Newmark, 73 An American internet entrepreneur and philanthropist, Craig Newmark is best known for creating the ubiquitous classifieds website Craigslist. He founded the platform in 1995, initially as an email list for local events. Newmark has since dedicated significant wealth to supporting journalism and veteran causes.



Little-known fact: Newmark is a devoted birdwatcher and a passionate advocate for pigeon rescue.

#9 Footballer Tim Cahill, 46 Recognized globally for his incredible aerial prowess, Tim Cahill is an Australian former professional footballer and prolific goalscorer. He is celebrated for his four FIFA World Cup appearances and for becoming Australia’s all-time leading goal scorer.



Little-known fact: Cahill's signature corner flag boxing celebration was inspired by his love for boxing, a sport he trained in during his youth.

#10 Voice Actor Nobunaga Shimazaki, 37 The distinctive voice of Nobunaga Shimazaki, a Japanese voice actor and narrator, has brought life to many beloved anime characters. Shimazaki is best known for his roles as Haruka Nanase in Free! and Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen, captivating audiences globally. He received the Best Supporting Actor award at the 15th Seiyu Awards.



Little-known fact: In middle school, he was the president of his soft tennis club, inspired by The Prince of Tennis.