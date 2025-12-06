Who Is Craig Newmark? Craig Alexander Newmark is an American internet entrepreneur known for his quiet demeanor and dedication to community. His innovative approach helped redefine online classifieds by prioritizing public good over profit. Newmark first gained widespread attention for founding Craigslist in 1995, a platform that began as an email list sharing San Francisco events. This simple service quickly grew into a global phenomenon, connecting millions of users daily.

Full Name Craig Alexander Newmark Gender Male Relationship Status Married Eileen Whelpley Net Worth $1 billion Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Morristown High School, Case Western Reserve University Father Lee Newmark Mother Joyce Newmark Siblings Jeff Newmark

Early Life and Education Born in Morristown, New Jersey, Craig Alexander Newmark was raised by his parents Joyce and Lee Newmark, growing up in a modest household. His father, a salesman, passed away when Craig was thirteen, a formative event. He attended Morristown High School, where he developed a keen interest in physics and participated in the debate team. Newmark later earned both Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in computer science from Case Western Reserve University.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Eileen Whelpley, Craig Newmark tied the knot in December 2012, with the couple sharing a love for birdwatching. Their relationship has been a consistent aspect of his public profile in recent years. Newmark has no reported children. His personal life largely remains private, focusing instead on his philanthropic work and community involvement.

Career Highlights Craig Alexander Newmark launched Craigslist in 1995 as a simple email list for San Francisco events, which rapidly evolved into a web-based classifieds platform. This free service quickly became one of the world’s most visited English-language websites, disrupting traditional classified advertising. He later established Craig Newmark Philanthropies in 2015, through which he has donated hundreds of millions of dollars to causes worldwide. His philanthropic efforts primarily support trustworthy journalism, cybersecurity, and veteran services. Newmark received recognition from Time magazine as one of the 100 Most Influential People in 2005. His unique business model and dedication to public service cemented his legacy as a civic-minded internet pioneer.