Who Is Sabrina Ionescu? Sabrina Elaine Ionescu is an American professional basketball player, celebrated for her dynamic all-around game and exceptional three-point shooting. She has consistently redefined the point guard position in both collegiate and professional ranks. She first gained widespread attention during her record-breaking college career at the University of Oregon, achieving unprecedented NCAA milestones. Her impactful play quickly captivated basketball fans and drew national media acclaim.

Full Name Sabrina Elaine Ionescu Gender Female Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married to Hroniss Grasu Net Worth $6.3 million Nationality American Ethnicity Romanian American Education Miramonte High School, University of Oregon Father Dan Ionescu Mother Liliana Blaj Siblings Andrei Ionescu, Edward Ionescu

Early Life and Education Growing up in Walnut Creek, California, Sabrina Ionescu was deeply influenced by her Romanian immigrant parents, Dan and Liliana, and her two brothers. Her older brother, Andrei, and twin, Edward “Eddy,” fostered a competitive environment where basketball quickly became a shared passion. She attended Miramonte High School in Orinda, California, setting multiple school records in points, assists, and steals. Ionescu later chose the University of Oregon, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in General Social Sciences and pursued a master’s in Advertising and Brand Responsibility.

Notable Relationships Sabrina Ionescu is currently married to NFL offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu, with whom she shares Romanian heritage and a University of Oregon connection. Their relationship became public in 2021, leading to an engagement in January 2023. The couple celebrated their wedding in March 2024, marking a significant personal milestone for the accomplished athlete. Ionescu has no children as of 2025.

Career Highlights Sabrina Ionescu’s basketball career is distinguished by her record-shattering collegiate performance, becoming the only NCAA Division I player, male or female, to achieve over 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 1,000 assists. She also holds the NCAA all-time record with 26 career triple-doubles. After being the first overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft by the New York Liberty, Ionescu quickly made an impact, helping lead the team to its first WNBA Championship in 2024. She also set a WNBA single-season record in three-pointers in 2023 and became a two-time WNBA Three-Point Shootout champion. Ionescu has expanded her influence beyond the court, launching her signature shoe line with Nike in 2023 and joining BFC, an NWSL expansion soccer club, as an investor and brand adviser in 2025. She also founded the SI20 Foundation, dedicated to youth sports and leadership.