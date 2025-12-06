Who Is Stefanie Scott? Stefanie Noelle Scott is an American actress and singer, celebrated for her versatile performances across film and television. Her emotive range captivates audiences in diverse roles. Scott gained widespread recognition for her role as Lexi Reed on Disney Channel’s A.N.T. Farm, which ran from 2011 to 2014. This comedic turn introduced her to a broad audience and earned her significant acclaim.

Full Name Stefanie Noelle Scott Gender Female Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy, Homeschooled Father Paul Scott Mother Jean Scott Siblings Troy Sidabras, Trent Sidabras

Early Life and Education Born in Chicago, Illinois, Stefanie Scott moved to Indialantic, Florida, where she cultivated an early passion for performance. She often appeared in local drama productions. Scott attended Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy before transitioning to homeschooling in 2010 to accommodate her burgeoning acting career.

Notable Relationships Stefanie Scott’s personal relationships have largely remained out of the intense public spotlight throughout her career. She has primarily focused on her professional pursuits. Scott remains unmarried and has no public children, choosing to keep details of her romantic life private.

Career Highlights Stefanie Scott built her acting career with notable performances across film and television. Her role in the 2010 film Flipped earned her a Young Artist Award. She later garnered significant attention starring as Lexi Reed in the Disney Channel series A.N.T. Farm from 2011 to 2014, securing another Young Artist Award. Scott also took on a leading role in the horror film Insidious: Chapter 3.