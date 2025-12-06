Who Is Nobunaga Shimazaki? Nobunaga Shimazaki is a distinguished Japanese voice actor, singer, and narrator, celebrated for his versatile vocal range and captivating performances. He consistently brings depth and nuance to a wide array of animated characters. He first gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Haruka Nanase in the Free! series, which resonated strongly with audiences. This pivotal role established him as a prominent figure in the anime industry, known for his calm and collected characterizations.

Full Name Nobunaga Shimazaki Gender Male Height 5 feet 8.5 inches (174 cm) Relationship Status Married Nationality Japanese Education Aoni Juku Tokyo School Kids 1

Early Life and Education Born in Shiogama, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, Nobunaga Shimazaki became interested in voice acting early in life after being inspired by Mobile Suit Gundam Wing. He is the oldest of three siblings. Despite initially considering a career in dentistry, he pursued his true passion by enrolling in Aoni Production’s trainee school. After graduating, he quickly became affiliated with the agency, beginning his professional journey in 2009.

Notable Relationships Nobunaga Shimazaki announced his marriage to a woman outside the entertainment industry on January 1, 2023. This private ceremony marked a new chapter for the acclaimed voice actor. More recently, on June 1, 2025, Shimazaki shared the joyful news of the birth of his first child, adding to his growing family. He maintains a private life regarding his spouse and child.