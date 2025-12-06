Who Is A Boogie wit da Hoodie? Artist Julius Dubose is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter from the Bronx known for his melodic style. He injects emotional depth into his hip-hop narratives, resonating with a broad audience. His breakout moment came with the 2017 hit single “Drowning,” featuring Kodak Black, which climbed the Billboard Hot 100 and achieved platinum status. This success quickly established him as a significant new voice in rap.

Full Name Artist Julius Dubose Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status In a Relationship Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Education DeWitt Clinton High School, Performance-based Preparatory Academy Father Cyrus DuBose Jr. Siblings Cyrus Leonard Dubose, Dashawn Dubose, Jasmine Dubose Kids Melody Valentine Dubose, Artist Dubose, Jr.

Early Life and Education Born and raised in the Highbridge neighborhood of the Bronx, New York City, Artist Julius Dubose began rapping at age twelve, inspired by 50 Cent and Kanye West. After facing legal troubles, his parents sent him to Fort Pierce, Florida, where he attended Performance-based Preparatory Academy. Under house arrest, he built an amateur studio and dedicated himself to refining his musical craft.

Notable Relationships A Boogie wit da Hoodie is in a long-term relationship with social media influencer Ella Bands, his partner of several years. Their connection has often been noted in his music and public appearances. Dubose shares two children with Bands: daughter Melody Valentine Dubose, born in 2017, and son Artist Dubose, Jr., born in 2020.

Career Highlights A Boogie wit da Hoodie’s music career took flight with his debut studio album, The Bigger Artist, which featured the platinum-selling single “Drowning.” The album topped the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart upon its 2017 release. He further expanded his influence by co-founding Highbridge the Label, an independent imprint that partnered with Atlantic Records. This venture allowed him to nurture his own artistic vision and support other talents. Dubose’s second album, Hoodie SZN, notably reached number one on the Billboard 200 chart in 2019, solidifying his commercial success and widespread appeal. He also received a Best New Artist nomination at the 2018 BET Awards.