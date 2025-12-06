Who Is Johnny Manziel? Jonathan Paul Manziel is an American former football quarterback known for his electrifying and often unpredictable style of play. His audacious scrambling and playmaking ability earned him widespread attention. He burst into the public eye in 2012 by becoming the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy, college football’s most prestigious individual award. This landmark achievement cemented his “Johnny Football” nickname and made him a national sensation.

Full Name Jonathan Paul Manziel Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $1 million Nationality American Ethnicity Lebanese And Italian American Education Tivy High School, Texas A&M University Father Paul Manziel Mother Michelle Manziel Siblings Meri Manziel

Early Life and Education Born in Tyler, Texas, Johnny Manziel developed an early passion for sports, especially football, with his parents, Paul and Michelle Manziel, supporting his athletic pursuits. He often played golf with his father growing up. He honed his skills at Tivy High School in Kerrville, Texas, excelling as a dual-threat quarterback and gaining national recognition for his talent. Manziel later committed to Texas A&M University, where his record-breaking college football journey would soon begin.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile relationships has marked Johnny Manziel’s adult life, including a marriage to model Bre Tiesi in March 2018. They divorced in 2021 after a period of media scrutiny. He was more recently linked to model Josie Canseco, but the couple publicly announced their split in February 2025. Johnny Manziel currently has no children.

Career Highlights Johnny Manziel’s college football tenure at Texas A&M University was defined by an unprecedented freshman season in 2012. He won the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first freshman in history to receive the coveted award. His electrifying play led to the Aggies’ historic upset victory over top-ranked Alabama and a dominant performance in the 2013 Cotton Bowl Classic. Manziel also broke numerous NCAA Division I FBS and SEC records for offensive production during his time in college. After his impactful college career, Manziel had a brief NFL stint with the Cleveland Browns, followed by playing in the Canadian Football League and Fan Controlled Football. He was inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in September 2022.