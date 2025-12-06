Who Is Geoffrey Hinton? Geoffrey Everest Hinton is a British-Canadian computer scientist, celebrated for his pioneering work with artificial neural networks. He is widely known as the “Godfather of AI” due to his profound field influence. Hinton first gained widespread recognition for popularizing the backpropagation algorithm, essential for training deep neural networks. His group’s AlexNet breakthrough in 2012 revolutionized computer vision, setting a new industry standard overnight.

Full Name Geoffrey Everest Hinton Nationality British-Canadian Ethnicity White Education King's College, Cambridge; University of Edinburgh Father Howard Everest Hinton Mother Margaret Rose Hinton

Early Life and Education Geoffrey Everest Hinton was born in London, England, into a family with a strong intellectual heritage. His father, Howard Everest Hinton, was a noted entomologist. Hinton attended Clifton College in Bristol and then King’s College, Cambridge, studying experimental psychology. He later earned a PhD in artificial intelligence from the University of Edinburgh, pursuing neural network research.

Geoffrey Hinton has experienced significant personal losses, with his first wife, Rosalind Zalin, passing in 1994, and his second wife, Jacqueline Ford, in 2018. He has two children, though their names and details remain private.

Career Highlights Geoffrey Hinton’s contributions to machine learning fundamentally reshaped AI, especially through his work on artificial neural networks. He notably popularized the backpropagation algorithm for training these complex systems. Hinton joined Google in 2013 after his company, DNNresearch Inc., was acquired, where he significantly advanced Google Brain. He also co-founded the Vector Institute, boosting Canada’s global AI research standing. To date, Hinton has collected numerous honors, including the 2018 Turing Award for deep learning, often called the “Nobel Prize of Computing.” Most recently, he received the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics for his foundational work.