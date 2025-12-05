Happy birthday to Soobin , Conan Gray , and Levy Rozman ! December 5 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 South Korean Singer-Songwriter Soobin, 25 A composed and caring presence, Choi Soo-bin is a South Korean singer and the leader of the globally popular K-pop group TXT. Soobin gained significant recognition for his charismatic hosting of KBS Music Bank and the group's consecutive chart-topping albums.



Little-known fact: His childhood dream was to become a Korean teacher before he pursued a career in music.

#2 American Singer-Songwriter Conan Gray, 27 American singer-songwriter Conan Gray captivated audiences with his honest lyrics and indie-pop sound, first gaining fame through his YouTube channel. His debut album, Kid Krow, achieved significant commercial success, featuring hit singles like "Heather" and "Maniac."



Little-known fact: Before his music career, Conan Gray created vlogs and shared his art, once planning to use his YouTube channel for photography.

#3 American Chess International Master and Streamer Levy Rozman, 30 Famed for making chess accessible and entertaining, American International Master Levy Rozman exploded in popularity with his GothamChess YouTube channel. He became the first chess content creator to achieve over one billion views and a New York Times Best-Selling author.



Little-known fact: At age seven, Levy Rozman beat his father in chess, proving his early affinity for the game.

#4 American Football Player Quinnen Williams, 28 A powerful defensive presence, American professional football defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, born on this day, became a top collegiate talent and third overall NFL Draft pick. He is celebrated for his disruptive playmaking ability on the defensive line. Williams earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2022.



Little-known fact: As a high school student, Quinnen Williams became the family's head chef, regularly preparing breakfast before morning workouts.

#5 South Korean Singer-Songwriter and Actress Kwon Yu-Ri, 36 Renowned for her captivating stage presence, South Korean singer and actress Kwon Yu-ri rose to prominence as a vital member of the globally acclaimed K-pop group Girls' Generation. Kwon Yu-ri later diversified her career with successful ventures in acting, starring in popular television dramas such as Bossam: Steal the Fate. She also debuted as a solo artist with her mini-album The First Scene.



Little-known fact: Kwon Yu-ri was cast in SM Entertainment after placing second in the 2001 SM Youth Best Dancer Contest.

#6 French Footballer Anthony Martial, 30 Pace and finishing ability have defined French professional footballer Anthony Martial, a forward who burst onto the scene with a high-profile move to Manchester United. He is best known for his Golden Boy Award win in 2015 and contributing to Manchester United’s 2015-16 FA Cup victory.



Little-known fact: His mother served as his translator when Louis van Gaal first called to discuss his move to Manchester United.

#7 American Video Game Designer and Author Neil Druckmann, 47 An Israeli American writer and creative director known for innovative storytelling, Neil Druckmann has profoundly influenced modern video game narratives. He co-created The Last of Us series and directed Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, earning numerous awards for his work. Druckmann also served as co-creator and writer for The Last of Us HBO television adaptation.



Little-known fact: Before his illustrious career in video games, Neil Druckmann studied criminology with aspirations of writing thriller novels.

#8 American Actor Frankie Muniz, 40 The American actor and professional stock car racing driver Frankie Muniz, born December 5, 1985, gained widespread recognition as the star of the popular sitcom Malcolm in the Middle. He earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his lead role, captivating audiences with his unique comedic style. Beyond his acting success, Muniz has also built a significant career in motorsports.



Little-known fact: Frankie Muniz put his acting career on hold in 2008 to pursue open-wheel racing professionally.

#9 American Actress Paula Patton, 50 Known for her impactful roles, American actress and producer Paula Patton has graced screens in diverse films like Déjà Vu and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. Her compelling performances often bring depth to complex characters. Patton also garnered critical acclaim for her role in the drama Precious.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Paula Patton worked as a production assistant for TV documentaries, including for the Discovery Health Channel series Medical Diaries.

#10 English Actress and Comedian Catherine Tate, 56 Renowned for her dynamic character acting and sharp comedic timing, British actress and comedian Catherine Tate has captivated audiences across television and stage. She is best known for creating and starring in The Catherine Tate Show and for her acclaimed role as Donna Noble in Doctor Who.



Little-known fact: As a child, Catherine Tate suffered from obsessive-compulsive disorder, which involved a unique obsession with word association.