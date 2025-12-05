Anthony Martial: Bio And Career Highlights
Anthony Martial
December 5, 1995
Massy, France
30 Years Old
Sagittarius
Who Is Anthony Martial?
Anthony Jordan Martial is a French professional footballer known for his blistering pace and sharp attacking skills. As a versatile forward, he consistently challenges defenses with his dynamic play.
He gained widespread attention after a record-breaking transfer to Manchester United in 2015, where his debut goal against Liverpool immediately captivated fans. His early impact cemented his reputation as a formidable young talent.
|Full Name
|Anthony Jordan Martial
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|5 feet 11 inches (181 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Married to Melanie Da Cruz
|Net Worth
|$35 million
|Nationality
|French
|Ethnicity
|French Caribbean
|Education
|CO Les Ulis
|Father
|Joran Martial
|Mother
|Audrey Martial
|Siblings
|Johan Martial, Dorian Martial
|Kids
|Peyton, Swan
Early Life and Education
Born in Massy, France, Anthony Jordan Martial grew up in Les Ulis, a commune south of Paris, where football was an early passion. His parents, Joran and Audrey Martial, prioritized education while nurturing his innate talent.
Martial joined the youth academy of CO Les Ulis in 2001, following in the footsteps of French football legends. At just 14, he moved to the esteemed Lyon academy, distinguishing himself by scoring 32 goals in 21 games for their Under-17 team.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to Mélanie Da Cruz, Anthony Martial previously had a marriage with Samantha Jacquelinet. His relationships have occasionally drawn media attention.
Martial is a father to two children, sharing a daughter, Peyton, with Samantha Jacquelinet, and a son, Swan, with Mélanie Da Cruz, with whom he co-parents.
Career Highlights
Anthony Martial broke onto the global scene with a record-breaking transfer to Manchester United in 2015, immediately scoring four goals in his first four games. He secured the prestigious 2015 Golden Boy Award, recognizing him as Europe’s top under-21 player.
During his time at Manchester United, Martial collected several team trophies, including the 2015-16 FA Cup and the 2016-17 EFL Cup. He also played a key role in France’s UEFA Nations League victory in 2020-21.
Signature Quote
“I’m so excited to join United, I have always wanted to play in the Premier League and to join the biggest club in the world is what every young footballer dreams of.”
