Anthony Martial

Born

December 5, 1995

Birthplace

Massy, France

Age

30 Years Old

Horoscope

Sagittarius

Who Is Anthony Martial?

Anthony Jordan Martial is a French professional footballer known for his blistering pace and sharp attacking skills. As a versatile forward, he consistently challenges defenses with his dynamic play.

He gained widespread attention after a record-breaking transfer to Manchester United in 2015, where his debut goal against Liverpool immediately captivated fans. His early impact cemented his reputation as a formidable young talent.

Full NameAnthony Jordan Martial
GenderMale
Height5 feet 11 inches (181 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried to Melanie Da Cruz
Net Worth$35 million
NationalityFrench
EthnicityFrench Caribbean
EducationCO Les Ulis
FatherJoran Martial
MotherAudrey Martial
SiblingsJohan Martial, Dorian Martial
KidsPeyton, Swan

Early Life and Education

Born in Massy, France, Anthony Jordan Martial grew up in Les Ulis, a commune south of Paris, where football was an early passion. His parents, Joran and Audrey Martial, prioritized education while nurturing his innate talent.

Martial joined the youth academy of CO Les Ulis in 2001, following in the footsteps of French football legends. At just 14, he moved to the esteemed Lyon academy, distinguishing himself by scoring 32 goals in 21 games for their Under-17 team.

Notable Relationships

Currently married to Mélanie Da Cruz, Anthony Martial previously had a marriage with Samantha Jacquelinet. His relationships have occasionally drawn media attention.

Martial is a father to two children, sharing a daughter, Peyton, with Samantha Jacquelinet, and a son, Swan, with Mélanie Da Cruz, with whom he co-parents.

Career Highlights

Anthony Martial broke onto the global scene with a record-breaking transfer to Manchester United in 2015, immediately scoring four goals in his first four games. He secured the prestigious 2015 Golden Boy Award, recognizing him as Europe’s top under-21 player.

During his time at Manchester United, Martial collected several team trophies, including the 2015-16 FA Cup and the 2016-17 EFL Cup. He also played a key role in France’s UEFA Nations League victory in 2020-21.

Signature Quote

“I’m so excited to join United, I have always wanted to play in the Premier League and to join the biggest club in the world is what every young footballer dreams of.”

