Who Is Anthony Martial? Anthony Jordan Martial is a French professional footballer known for his blistering pace and sharp attacking skills. As a versatile forward, he consistently challenges defenses with his dynamic play. He gained widespread attention after a record-breaking transfer to Manchester United in 2015, where his debut goal against Liverpool immediately captivated fans. His early impact cemented his reputation as a formidable young talent.

Full Name Anthony Jordan Martial Gender Male Height 5 feet 11 inches (181 cm) Relationship Status Married to Melanie Da Cruz Net Worth $35 million Nationality French Ethnicity French Caribbean Education CO Les Ulis Father Joran Martial Mother Audrey Martial Siblings Johan Martial, Dorian Martial Kids Peyton, Swan

Early Life and Education Born in Massy, France, Anthony Jordan Martial grew up in Les Ulis, a commune south of Paris, where football was an early passion. His parents, Joran and Audrey Martial, prioritized education while nurturing his innate talent. Martial joined the youth academy of CO Les Ulis in 2001, following in the footsteps of French football legends. At just 14, he moved to the esteemed Lyon academy, distinguishing himself by scoring 32 goals in 21 games for their Under-17 team.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Mélanie Da Cruz, Anthony Martial previously had a marriage with Samantha Jacquelinet. His relationships have occasionally drawn media attention. Martial is a father to two children, sharing a daughter, Peyton, with Samantha Jacquelinet, and a son, Swan, with Mélanie Da Cruz, with whom he co-parents.

Career Highlights Anthony Martial broke onto the global scene with a record-breaking transfer to Manchester United in 2015, immediately scoring four goals in his first four games. He secured the prestigious 2015 Golden Boy Award, recognizing him as Europe’s top under-21 player. During his time at Manchester United, Martial collected several team trophies, including the 2015-16 FA Cup and the 2016-17 EFL Cup. He also played a key role in France’s UEFA Nations League victory in 2020-21.