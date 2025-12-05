Who Is Soobin? Soobin is a South Korean singer, rapper, and the composed leader of the K-pop group TXT. His gentle demeanor provides a steady presence amidst the energetic quintet. He first garnered widespread attention with TXT’s debut in March 2019, as their EP The Dream Chapter: Star quickly topped global music charts. Fans often recognize him by his affectionate “giant rabbit” nickname.

Full Name Choi Soo-bin Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (186 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $10 million Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Korean Education Global Cyber University Siblings An older brother, an older sister

Early Life and Education Born in Ansan, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, Choi Soo-bin grew up with an older brother and sister. His family initially harbored reservations about his aspirations to become an idol. He later attended Gyeongsu Middle School before passing his High School Graduation Equivalency Examination. Soobin is currently pursuing a degree in media and entertainment at Global Cyber University.

Notable Relationships Over the course of his career, Choi Soo-bin has maintained a notably private personal life, with no publicly confirmed romantic relationships. He remains dedicated to his professional endeavors with TXT and has consistently kept details about any partners or children out of the public eye.

Career Highlights Soobin debuted as the esteemed leader of TOMORROW X TOGETHER in March 2019, with their EP The Dream Chapter: Star rapidly climbing global charts. The group secured numerous awards and achieved millions in album sales soon after. He significantly broadened his public profile by serving as a beloved co-host for KBS Music Bank from July 2020 to October 2021. Soobin also hosted the web series My Faves’ Fave, further highlighting his versatility. To date, TXT has garnered widespread critical acclaim, including multiple Billboard 200 chart entries and various prestigious “Rookie of the Year” awards, firmly establishing Soobin’s standing in K-pop.