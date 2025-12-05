Who Is Paula Patton? Paula Maxine Patton is an American actress and producer known for her impactful performances in both dramatic and action roles. Her talent consistently brings depth to diverse characters she portrays. She gained widespread recognition in the 2006 science fiction thriller Déjà Vu, where her pivotal role alongside Denzel Washington was a critical and commercial success. Patton’s compelling screen presence quickly solidified her status as a rising star.

Full Name Paula Maxine Patton Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (171 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $12 million Nationality American Ethnicity Multiracial Education Alexander Hamilton High School, University of California, Berkeley, University of Southern California Film School Father Charles Patton Mother Joyce Vanraden Siblings Charles Patton Jr. Kids Julian Fuego Thicke

Early Life and Education Born in Los Angeles, California, Paula Patton grew up with a lawyer father, Charles Patton, and a schoolteacher mother, Joyce Vanraden. This upbringing exposed her to diverse professional fields from an early age. She attended Alexander Hamilton High School and pursued higher education at the University of California, Berkeley, before transferring to the prestigious University of Southern California Film School. After graduation, she gained valuable early experience making documentaries for PBS.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Paula Patton’s life, most notably her long relationship and marriage to recording artist Robin Thicke, whom she met as a teenager in 1991. They were married for almost nine years. Patton shares one son, Julian Fuego Thicke, with Robin Thicke, with whom she co-parents following their divorce in 2015. She is currently not in a confirmed public relationship.

Career Highlights Paula Patton achieved a significant breakthrough with her performance in the 2006 science fiction thriller Déjà Vu, starring opposite Denzel Washington, which became a commercial success. Her role in the critically acclaimed 2009 drama Precious also garnered widespread praise, earning ensemble awards. She further solidified her presence in major films, notably appearing as a skilled agent in the blockbuster action spy film Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol in 2011. Patton also took on diverse leading roles in comedies like Jumping the Broom and action films such as 2 Guns.